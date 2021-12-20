Market Live Updates: Sensex down over 1,300 points, Nifty below 16,600 amid weak global cues

Share/Stock Live Updates: The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) extended their losses and were trading over 2 per cent lower during the late morning deals on Monday taking cues from their global peers which sank as raging global Omicron infections threatened to derail economic recovery.
At 10:56 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 1,322.29 points (2.32 per cent) at 55,689.45, while the broader Nifty 50 was trading at 16,583.00, down 402.20 points (2.37 per cent).
On the Sensex pack, Bajaj twins – comprising of Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv were the top laggards in the late morning deals slipping over 4 per cent. They were followed by IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, State Bank of India (SBI), Tata Steel, HDFC Bank and Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M). On the other hand, Power Grid Corporation of India, Wipro and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were trading in the green.
The rupee dropped 9 paise to trade at 76.15 against the US dollar in opening deals on Monday as sustained sell-offs in domestic equities by foreign investors hurt the local currency's recovery prospects.
Starting off on a tepid note, the rupee traded in a narrow band of 76.13 to 76.16 in early deals at the interbank foreign exchange.
Like domestic equities, which have been in the bear territory of late, the rupee too has given up to pressures created by a host of factors like surging cases of Omicron variant of Covid and weak global sentiment.
(PTI)
Markets regulator Sebi on Monday directed stock exchanges not to launch new derivative contracts in wheat, crude palm oil, moong and few other commodities till further orders.
The latest directive will come into force with immediate effect, according to a release. Click here to read
Shares of Shriram Properties debuted on a weaker note and got listed at a discount of over 23 per cent from their issue price in the stock exchanges today.
The scrip got listed at Rs 90.00 apiece on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), thereby registering a fall of 23.73 per cent from its offer price of Rs 118.00, while on the BSE, it opened at Rs 94.00, down 20.34 per cent from the issue price. Click here to read
‘Sell in stock markets and buy in IPOs’ seems to be the motto of foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) these days. While FPIs have been pulling out funds from stock markets in the wake of monetary tightening plans of global central banks like the US Federal Reserve and Bank of England, they have been major investors in initial public offerings (IPOs) that hit the primary market in recent months.
In December alone, while FPIs withdrew Rs 25,252 crore from stock markets, they invested Rs 11,782 crore in IPOs. Foreign investors had invested Rs 40,562 crore ($5.40 billion) in the primary market while they took out Rs 73,526 crore ($9.80 billion) from the stock markets between October 1 and December 17, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL). Click here to read
When the Office of the Economic Adviser in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) released the data last week, it declared that the wholesale inflation rate had zoomed to 14.23% in November. In other words, wholesale prices in November this year were 14.23% higher than wholesale prices in November last year.
What alarmed many is not just that November is the 8th straight month when wholesale inflation has grown by double digits but also the fact that the latest print is the highest year-on-year increase recorded in any month since the start of the 2011-12 data series. Click here to read
Asian share markets fell and oil prices slid on Monday as surging Omicron COVID-19 cases triggered tighter curbs in Europe and threatened to swamp the global economy into the New Year.
Beijing lightened the mood a little by cutting one-year loan rates for the frost time in 20 months, though some had hoped for an easing in five-year rates as well.
Chinese blue chips still dipped 0.4%, while MSCI's index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.8%. Japan's Nikkei dropped 1.7% and South Korean stocks 1.2%.
S&P 500 futures shed 0.8% and Nasdaq futures almost 1%. EUROSTOXX 50 futures lost 1.1% and FTSE futures 1.0%.
The spread of Omicron saw the Netherlands go into lockdown on Sunday and put pressure on others to follow, though the United States seemed set to remain open.
(Reuters)
Sensex plummets 848.06 points to 56,163.68 in opening session; Nifty tanks 257.85 points to 16,727.35.
(PTI)