Market Live Updates: Sensex down over 1,300 points, Nifty below 16,600 amid weak global cues

Share/Stock Live Updates: The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) extended their losses and were trading over 2 per cent lower during the late morning deals on Monday taking cues from their global peers which sank as raging global Omicron infections threatened to derail economic recovery.

At 10:56 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 1,322.29 points (2.32 per cent) at 55,689.45, while the broader Nifty 50 was trading at 16,583.00, down 402.20 points (2.37 per cent).

On the Sensex pack, Bajaj twins – comprising of Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv were the top laggards in the late morning deals slipping over 4 per cent. They were followed by IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, State Bank of India (SBI), Tata Steel, HDFC Bank and Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M). On the other hand, Power Grid Corporation of India, Wipro and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were trading in the green.

(with inputs from agencies)