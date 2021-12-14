Market Live Updates: Sensex slips 350 points in early deals, Nifty dips below 17,300-mark

Share/Stock Live Updates: The frontline equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) slipped over 0.5 per cent lower in the early trade on Tuesday weighed by information technology (IT) and banking stocks, as the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant unnerved investors globally ahead of a bevy of key central bank meetings later this week.
The S&P BSE Sensex dropped 356.6 points to 57,926.82 in opening deals while the Nifty 50 declined 98.35 points to 17,269.90.
On the Sensex pack, Bajaj Finance, Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), Infosys, HCL Technologies, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the top laggards in early deals. On the other hand, Power Grid, ITC, NTPC, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories and Sun Pharma were among the top gainers.
Retail inflation based on Consumer Price Index (Combined) increased to a three-month high of 4.91 per cent in November with food prices rising too, amid indications the excise duty cuts by the Centre and the subsequent cut in levies by states have not provided much relief in tempering headline inflation. Food inflation increased to 1.87 per cent in November from 0.85 per cent a month ago, data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) Monday showed. Click here to read
Asian stocks and oil prices slipped on Tuesday as the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant rattled investors who were already on edge ahead of a slew of central bank decisions this week, including a key Federal Reserve meeting.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.46%. China's CSI300 index was also 0.41% lower, after health authorities in Tianjin detected mainland the country's first Omicron case.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was down 1%, South Korea's KOSPI was 0.4% lower, Japan's Nikkei stock index was down 0.13% and Australian shares were 0.31% lower.
(Reuters)
(PTI)