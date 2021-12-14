Market Live Updates: Sensex slips 350 points in early deals, Nifty dips below 17,300-mark

Global market update

Asian stocks and oil prices slipped on Tuesday as the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant rattled investors who were already on edge ahead of a slew of central bank decisions this week, including a key Federal Reserve meeting.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.46%. China's CSI300 index was also 0.41% lower, after health authorities in Tianjin detected mainland the country's first Omicron case.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was down 1%, South Korea's KOSPI was 0.4% lower, Japan's Nikkei stock index was down 0.13% and Australian shares were 0.31% lower.

(Reuters)