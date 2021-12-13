Market Live Updates: Sensex climbs above 350 points in early deals, Nifty above 17,600-mark

Global market update

Asian stocks pushed ahead on Monday with investors seemingly confident markets can weather whatever comes from a host of central bank meetings this week, including the likely early end to U.S. policy stimulus.

The Federal Reserve is widely expected to signal a faster tapering of asset buying this week, and thus an earlier start to rate hikes. It will also update the dot plots for rates over the next couple of years.The market is already well ahead, with a rise to 0.25% fully priced in by May and rates of 0.75% by year end.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.8%, after bouncing 1.7% last week. Japan's Nikkei rose 1.0%, as a survey of large manufacturers found sentiment was the best since late 2018.

Chinese stocks added 1.4% to last week's 3.1% jump amid hopes for more stimulus after Beijing's recent loosening of bank reserve requirements.

Wall Street also looked to extend its gains with Nasdaq futures and S&P 500 futures both up 0.4%. EUROSTOXX 50 futures rose 0.5% and FTSE futures 0.3%.

(Reuters)