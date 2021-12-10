Market Live Updates: Sensex slips over 150 points in opening deals, Nifty dips below 17,500-mark

Global market update

Asian shares slipped and the dollar held firm on Friday as traders edged away from riskier assets amid renewed concerns about COVID-19 and ahead of key U.S. inflation data that could set direction on Federal Reserve rates.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan lost 0.4% and Japan's Nikkei shed 0.5%.

Overnight the S&P 500 lost 0.72% and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.71%. S&P 500 futures rose 0.14% in Asian hours.

Shares and risk-friendly currencies had performed well earlier in the week, with MSCI's regional benchmark posting its best day in two months on Tuesday, helped by indications the Omicron strain of the new coronavirus might not be as economically disruptive as first feared.

