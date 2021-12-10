Market Live Updates: Sensex slips over 150 points in opening deals, Nifty dips below 17,500-mark

Share/Stock Live Updates: The equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened lower on Friday tracking losses in heavyweight stokcs Reliance Industries (RIL), HDFC twins and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) amid a negative trend in global markets.
The S&P BSE Sensex declined by 186.36 points (0.32 per cent) to 58,620.77 in opening deals, while the broader Nifty 50 slipped 46.65 points (0.27 per cent) to 17,470.20.
On the Sensex pack, Tech Mahindra was the top loser in early trade slipping around 1 per cent, followed by Axis Bank, RIL, Titan and HCL Tech. On the other hand, Asian Paints, Sun Pharma, M&M, IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel and Maruti were among the gainers.
Asian shares slipped and the dollar held firm on Friday as traders edged away from riskier assets amid renewed concerns about COVID-19 and ahead of key U.S. inflation data that could set direction on Federal Reserve rates.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan lost 0.4% and Japan's Nikkei shed 0.5%.
Overnight the S&P 500 lost 0.72% and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.71%. S&P 500 futures rose 0.14% in Asian hours.
Shares and risk-friendly currencies had performed well earlier in the week, with MSCI's regional benchmark posting its best day in two months on Tuesday, helped by indications the Omicron strain of the new coronavirus might not be as economically disruptive as first feared.
