scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, December 10, 2021
MUST READ
Live now

Market Live Updates: Sensex slips over 150 points in opening deals, Nifty dips below 17,500-mark

Share Market, Stock Market Live Updates: Catch all the LIVE updates related to stocks, shares, currency and commodity markets here.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: December 10, 2021 10:14:19 am
stock market, sensex live, sensex share pricePeople stand outside the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), after Sensex surpassed the 60,000 level for the first time, in Mumbai, India, September 24, 2021. (REUTERS/File Photo)

Share/Stock Live Updates: The equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened lower on Friday tracking losses in heavyweight stokcs Reliance Industries (RIL), HDFC twins and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) amid a negative trend in global markets.

The S&P BSE Sensex declined by 186.36 points (0.32 per cent) to 58,620.77 in opening deals, while the broader Nifty 50 slipped 46.65 points (0.27 per cent) to 17,470.20.

On the Sensex pack, Tech Mahindra was the top loser in early trade slipping around 1 per cent, followed by Axis Bank, RIL, Titan and HCL Tech. On the other hand, Asian Paints, Sun Pharma, M&M, IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel and Maruti were among the gainers.

(with inputs from agencies)

Live Blog

Stocks, BSE Sensex, NSE Nifty, Crude oil prices, gold, silver prices, commodity market and money markets LIVE updates:

10:14 (IST)10 Dec 2021
Global market update

Asian shares slipped and the dollar held firm on Friday as traders edged away from riskier assets amid renewed concerns about COVID-19 and ahead of key U.S. inflation data that could set direction on Federal Reserve rates.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan lost 0.4% and Japan's Nikkei shed 0.5%.

Overnight the S&P 500 lost 0.72% and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.71%. S&P 500 futures rose 0.14% in Asian hours.

Shares and risk-friendly currencies had performed well earlier in the week, with MSCI's regional benchmark posting its best day in two months on Tuesday, helped by indications the Omicron strain of the new coronavirus might not be as economically disruptive as first feared.

(Reuters)

10:08 (IST)10 Dec 2021
Equity market at open

Sensex drops 186.36 pts to 58,620.77 in opening session; Nifty declines 46.65 pts to 17,470.20.

(PTI)

Equity benchmark Sensex ended 157 points higher on Thursday, tracking gains in index majors Reliance Industries, ITC and L&T amid a largely positive trend in global markets.

The 30-share index ended 157.45 points or 0.27 per cent higher at 58,807.13. Similarly, the NSE Nifty rose 47.10 points or 0.27 per cent to 17,516.85.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd