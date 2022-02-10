Market Live Updates: Sensex rises over 100 points, Nifty tests 17,500-mark ahead of RBI monetary policy outcome

Share/Stock Market Live Updates: The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and national Stock Exchange (NSE) opened on a positive note on Thursday ahead of the outcome of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) monetary policy meeting. RBI Governor will address the media at 10 am to announce the central bank’s decision on key interest rates.
The S&P BSE Sensex rose 111.34 points to 58,577.31 in opening deals while the Nifty 50 advanced 34 points to 17,497.80.
On the Sensex pack, Power Grid, Infosys, Tata Steel, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra bank and Wipro were the top gainers in early trade while Asian paints, ICICI Bank, Maruti Suzuki India, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) and IndusInd Bank were the laggards.
(with inputs from agencies)
In an almost 10-fold increase in tax collections from stock markets, the government is expecting to collect Rs 60,000-80,000 crore this year as tax on “capital gains in the stock markets” as against Rs 6,000-8,000 crore in the previous fiscal.
Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj on Wednesday said the government is estimating a “good amount” from the tax levy on capital gains despite a low tax rate for long and short terms, adding the government is open to ‘some tinkering’ in the varied rates and holding period for computation of capital gains tax on shares, debt and immovable property. Click here to read
Asian shares mostly rose Thursday as investors tried to gauge U.S. inflation, tensions between Russia and Ukraine and the impact of the pandemic.
Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 rose 0.4% to 27,680.91. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.1% to 7,275.70. South Korea's Kospi added 0.1% to 2,771.88. Hong Kong's Hang Seng edged down 0.1% to 24,803.59, while the Shanghai Composite was little changed at 3,480.49.
(AP)
Sensex rises 111.34 points to 58,577.31 in opening session; Nifty advances 34 points to 17,497.80.
(PTI)