Market Live Updates: Sensex rises over 100 points, Nifty tests 17,500-mark ahead of RBI monetary policy outcome

Share/Stock Market Live Updates: The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and national Stock Exchange (NSE) opened on a positive note on Thursday ahead of the outcome of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) monetary policy meeting. RBI Governor will address the media at 10 am to announce the central bank’s decision on key interest rates.

The S&P BSE Sensex rose 111.34 points to 58,577.31 in opening deals while the Nifty 50 advanced 34 points to 17,497.80.

On the Sensex pack, Power Grid, Infosys, Tata Steel, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra bank and Wipro were the top gainers in early trade while Asian paints, ICICI Bank, Maruti Suzuki India, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) and IndusInd Bank were the laggards.

(with inputs from agencies)