Market Live Updates: Sensex rises over 500 points in early trade, Nifty climbs above 17,250-mark

Global market update

Asian stocks recovered some of their steep losses from the previous session on Friday after US markets limited further declines from hawkish US Fed comments, supported by a firm economy and strong earnings at Apple Inc.

US stock futures rose in Asia with Nasdaq 100 e-minis up 1.2% and S&P 500 e-minis up 0.8% after Apple on Thursday reported record sales in the holiday quarter, beating estimates. Apple shares rose over 5% in after-hours trading. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.2% after sliding 2.26% on Thursday. The index is still down 5.1% so far this month.

Australian shares were up 1.16%, while Japan's Nikkei stock index rose 1.49%. Elsewhere in Asia, China equities rose on Friday with China's blue-chip CSI300 index 0.24% higher. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was down 0.41%.

