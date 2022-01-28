Market Live Updates: Sensex rises over 500 points in early trade, Nifty climbs above 17,250-mark

Share/Stock Live Updates: The benchmark equity indices on BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened nearly 1 per cent higher on Friday aided by energy and banking stocks amid strong earnings momentum, while a slight rebound in global markets also aided investor sentiment.
The S&P BSE Sensex climbed 543.46 points to 57,820.40 in opening minutes of trade while the Nifty 50 was up 154.30 points at 17,264.45.
On the Sensex pack, the gains in the early trade were led by Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel, NTPC, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance and Titan Company.
Rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine are leading to a surge in oil prices, with Brent breaching the $90-a-barrel mark overnight on Thursday — the first time since 2014.
Some analysts predict oil prices to hit the $100-110-mark per barrel in the near future as prospects of supply disruptions and rising demand support prices. Rates have surged sharply from a low of $65.88 on December 2, 2021, and if the prices continue to rise, it will put a lot of pressure on both the Central and state governments to review taxes. The spike also impacts assumptions on the key metric that goes into Budget formulation. Click here to read
Asian stocks recovered some of their steep losses from the previous session on Friday after US markets limited further declines from hawkish US Fed comments, supported by a firm economy and strong earnings at Apple Inc.
US stock futures rose in Asia with Nasdaq 100 e-minis up 1.2% and S&P 500 e-minis up 0.8% after Apple on Thursday reported record sales in the holiday quarter, beating estimates. Apple shares rose over 5% in after-hours trading. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.2% after sliding 2.26% on Thursday. The index is still down 5.1% so far this month.
Australian shares were up 1.16%, while Japan's Nikkei stock index rose 1.49%. Elsewhere in Asia, China equities rose on Friday with China's blue-chip CSI300 index 0.24% higher. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was down 0.41%.
