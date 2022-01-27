scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, January 27, 2022
Breaking News
Live now

Market Live Updates: Sensex crashes nearly 1,000 points in early trade, Nifty slips near 17,000-mark

Share Market, Stock Market Live Updates: Catch all the LIVE updates related to stocks, shares, currency and commodity markets here.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: January 27, 2022 10:15:02 am
investor wealthInvestors check the stock prices outside Bombay stock exchange in Dalal street. (File express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Share/Stock Live Updates: The topline equity indices on BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) crashed over 1 per cent lower in the early trade on Thursday triggered by weakness in broader Asian market as the US Federal Reserve’s signal to steadily tighten policy soured global investor sentiment.

The S&P BSE Sensex tanked 988.25 points to 56,869.90 in opening deals while the broader Nifty 50 tumbled 262.70 points to 17,015.25.

All stocks on the Sensex pack were in the red during the early trade. Wipro, Tech Mahindra, HDFC Bank, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Infosys and Nestle India were the top laggards.

(with inputs from agencies)

Live Blog

Stocks, BSE Sensex, NSE Nifty, oil prices, gold, silver prices, commodity market and money markets live updates:

10:15 (IST)27 Jan 2022
Adani Wilmar IPO opens today: Everything you need to know

The initial public offering (IPO) of edible oil manufacturer Adani Wilmar will open for subscription on today, January 27, 2022.

The Rs 3,600 crore Adani Wilmar IPO will be available for subscription till Monday, January 31, 2022, and the price band of the company has been fixed at Rs 218-230 per share. Click here to read

10:13 (IST)27 Jan 2022
Federal Reserve signals rate increase in March, citing inflation and strong job market

Federal Reserve officials signaled Wednesday that they were on track to raise interest rates in March, given that inflation has been running far above policymakers’ target and that labor market data suggests employees are in short supply.

Central bankers left rates unchanged at near-zero — where they have been set since March 2020 — but the statement after their two-day policy meeting laid the groundwork for higher borrowing costs “soon.” Fed Chair Jerome Powell said officials no longer thought America’s rapidly healing economy needed so much support, and he confirmed that a rate increase was likely at the central bank’s next meeting. Click here to read

10:03 (IST)27 Jan 2022
Global market update

Asian shares tumbled to their lowest in nearly 15 months, short-term U.S. yields rose to 23-month highs and the dollar strengthened on Thursday after the Federal Reserve's chairman signalled plans to steadily tighten policy.

At the same time, rising investor concerns over political tensions between Russia and Ukraine exacerbated worries over tight energy market supply, keeping oil prices elevated at multi-year highs despite some profit-taking.

Concerns that the Fed will increasingly prioritise fighting inflation walloped share markets. MSCI's broad gauge of regional markets outside Japan fell more than 2% on Thursday to its lowest level since Nov. 5, 2020.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index and Australian shares fell more than 2% and Chinese blue-chips dropped to their lowest level since Sept. 30, 2020 as Refinitiv flows data pointed to heavy selling by foreign investors through the country's Stock Connect scheme.

In Tokyo, the Nikkei fell more than 2.5%, touching its lowest point since Nov. 26, 2020.

(Reuters)

09:54 (IST)27 Jan 2022
Equity market at open

The S&P BSE Sensex tanked 988.25 points to 56,869.90 in opening session, while the Nifty 50 on NSE tumbled 262.70 points to 17,015.25.

(PTI)

09:50 (IST)27 Jan 2022
Good morning!

Welcome to the markets live blog by Indian Express.

The Indian stock, commodity and money markets were shut on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, on account of Republic Day.

On Tuesday, the domestic stock markets snapped out of a five-day losing streak and staged an intra-day comeback. After plunging to a low of 56,409 at one stage, the S&P BSE Sensex rallied 1,448 points intra-day to close with a gain of 367 points (0.64 per cent) at 57,858.15 while the Nifty 50 rose 129 points (0.75 per cent) to 17,277.95 on bargain hunting.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd