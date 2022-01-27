Market Live Updates: Sensex crashes nearly 1,000 points in early trade, Nifty slips near 17,000-mark

Share/Stock Live Updates: The topline equity indices on BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) crashed over 1 per cent lower in the early trade on Thursday triggered by weakness in broader Asian market as the US Federal Reserve’s signal to steadily tighten policy soured global investor sentiment.
The S&P BSE Sensex tanked 988.25 points to 56,869.90 in opening deals while the broader Nifty 50 tumbled 262.70 points to 17,015.25.
All stocks on the Sensex pack were in the red during the early trade. Wipro, Tech Mahindra, HDFC Bank, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Infosys and Nestle India were the top laggards.
The initial public offering (IPO) of edible oil manufacturer Adani Wilmar will open for subscription on today, January 27, 2022.
The Rs 3,600 crore Adani Wilmar IPO will be available for subscription till Monday, January 31, 2022, and the price band of the company has been fixed at Rs 218-230 per share. Click here to read
Federal Reserve officials signaled Wednesday that they were on track to raise interest rates in March, given that inflation has been running far above policymakers’ target and that labor market data suggests employees are in short supply.
Central bankers left rates unchanged at near-zero — where they have been set since March 2020 — but the statement after their two-day policy meeting laid the groundwork for higher borrowing costs “soon.” Fed Chair Jerome Powell said officials no longer thought America’s rapidly healing economy needed so much support, and he confirmed that a rate increase was likely at the central bank’s next meeting. Click here to read
Asian shares tumbled to their lowest in nearly 15 months, short-term U.S. yields rose to 23-month highs and the dollar strengthened on Thursday after the Federal Reserve's chairman signalled plans to steadily tighten policy.
At the same time, rising investor concerns over political tensions between Russia and Ukraine exacerbated worries over tight energy market supply, keeping oil prices elevated at multi-year highs despite some profit-taking.
Concerns that the Fed will increasingly prioritise fighting inflation walloped share markets. MSCI's broad gauge of regional markets outside Japan fell more than 2% on Thursday to its lowest level since Nov. 5, 2020.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng index and Australian shares fell more than 2% and Chinese blue-chips dropped to their lowest level since Sept. 30, 2020 as Refinitiv flows data pointed to heavy selling by foreign investors through the country's Stock Connect scheme.
In Tokyo, the Nikkei fell more than 2.5%, touching its lowest point since Nov. 26, 2020.
