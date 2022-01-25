Market Live Updates: Sensex falls 900 points in early trade, Nifty slips below 16,900-mark

Share/Stock Live Updates: The benchmark equity indices on BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) continued their losing momentum for the sixth straight session and opened over 1 per cent lower on Tuesday weighed down by geopolitical tensions, a looming Federal Reserve decision and high oil prices.
The S&P BSE Sensex slumped 905.16 points to 56,586.35 in opening deals while the Nifty 50 tanked 253.80 points to 16,895.30.
On the Sensex pack, Asian Paints, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Reliance Industries (RIL) and HDFC Bank were among the early laggards while Axis Bank, Bharti Airtel and PowerGrid Corporation of India were among the gainers.
Air India will likely be handed over to the Tata Group on January 27 with the disinvestment process reaching the final stages, according to the airline’s officials. The airline’s balance sheet was finalised and shared with the Mumbai-based conglomerate on Monday, and the company is expected to review it by Wednesday, following which the transfer will be made. Click here to read
Asian shares and U.S. futures tumbled on Tuesday after a tumultuous Wall Street session, with investors nervous about the situation in Ukraine and eyeing the U.S. Federal Reserve amid worries about a move to tighter monetary policy globally.
NATO said on Monday it was putting forces on standby and reinforcing eastern Europe with more ships and fighter jets, in what Russia denounced as Western "hysteria" in response to its build-up of troops on the Ukraine border.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan shed 1.2%, falling to its lowest in a month, and Japan's Nikkei skidded 2% to its lowest level since August.
There were sharp declines around the region. Hong Kong lost 1.64% and Korea's KOSPI fell 1.67%. The Australian benchmark tumbled 2.73% to hit an eight-month low, hurt also by a high inflation print Tuesday morning that stoked fears of approaching rate hikes Down Under.
