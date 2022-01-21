Market Live Updates: Sensex drops over 650 points in early trade, Nifty slips below 17,600-mark

MARKET QUOTE | V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services

"The texture of global stock markets is changing. Starting from April 2020 till October 2021 Wall Street has been a one-way street. Dalal Street too followed almost the same trend. Now there are indications that this trend is changing. US markets are down for the fifth consecutive day with tech-heavy Nasdaq leading the fall. The tremors of this fall are being felt in the tech sector in India too with IT under performing hugely.

FIIs who had become buyers in early January have again turned sellers with a massive sell figure of Rs 4680 cr yesterday. This is a major headwind for the market in the short run.

As expected, 2022 has begun with heightened volatility and this is likely to continue. Since valuations continue to be high and FIIs are likely to sell more on rallies, retail investors should not rush in to buy aggressively. Calibrated buying in quality IT and financials can be considered on declines"