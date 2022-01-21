Market Live Updates: Sensex drops over 650 points in early trade, Nifty slips below 17,600-mark

Share/Stock Live Updates: The topline equity indices on BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) continued their weakness for the fourth straight day as they opened over 1 per cent lower on Friday tracking the weakness in the global market.
The S&P BSE Sensex slumped 690.51 points to 58,774.11 in opening deals while the Nifty 50 declined 194.10 points to 17,562.90.
On the Sensex pack, Bajaj Finserv, Infosys, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, tech mahindra, Wipro and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries were the top laggards in the early trade.
Going ahead, market participants will look forward to the outcome of the December quarter results of oil-to-telecom behemoth Reliance Industries (RIL) which will be announced later in the day.

"The texture of global stock markets is changing. Starting from April 2020 till October 2021 Wall Street has been a one-way street. Dalal Street too followed almost the same trend. Now there are indications that this trend is changing. US markets are down for the fifth consecutive day with tech-heavy Nasdaq leading the fall. The tremors of this fall are being felt in the tech sector in India too with IT under performing hugely.
FIIs who had become buyers in early January have again turned sellers with a massive sell figure of Rs 4680 cr yesterday. This is a major headwind for the market in the short run.
As expected, 2022 has begun with heightened volatility and this is likely to continue. Since valuations continue to be high and FIIs are likely to sell more on rallies, retail investors should not rush in to buy aggressively. Calibrated buying in quality IT and financials can be considered on declines"
Oil prices are at their highest levels since 2014 — Brent crude hit $88.3 per barrel on Thursday, up 27% since December 1, when it was trading at $69.5.
Brent has spiked 8 per cent over the past week, rocking stock markets that were otherwise relatively steady in spite of the third wave of Covid-19 across the country. Click here to read
Asian share markets and U.S. futures fell on Friday, after U.S. stocks took a knock overnight, hurt by lingering concerns over the Federal Reserve's tightening and weaker-than-expected economic and earnings data.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.8%, and Japan's Nikkei slid 1.66%. Oil prices fell sharply and were on track for their first weekly loss this year.
The Nasdaq dropped late in the U.S. session, to close 1.3% lower, as investors anxiously await the Fed's policy meeting next week for details on how it intends to tackle inflation.


