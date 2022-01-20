Market Live Updates: Sensex slips over 150 points in early deals, Nifty dips below 17,900-mark

Share/Stock Live Updates: The benchmark equity indices on BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened on a lower note on Thursday.
The S&P BSE Sensex fell 164.47 points to 59,934.35 in the opening deals while the Nifty 50 declined 52.45 points to 17,885.95.
On the Sensex pack, PowerGrid Corporation, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finserv, Axis Bank, Titan Company and Tata Steel were among the top gainers in the early trade while Infosys, HCL Technologies, Asian Paints, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Reliance Industries (RIL) and ICICI Bank were among the early laggards.
Asian share markets broke a five-day slide to edge higher on Thursday, shrugging off drops in Europe and on Wall Street overnight as China underscored its diverging monetary and economic picture by cutting benchmark mortgage rates.
China's blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.7% on Thursday morning and Hong Kong's Hang Seng added more than 1.4%. The rise in Chinese shares boosted MSCI's broadest index of Asian shares outside Japan which added 0.54%.
Seoul's Kospi edged 0.1% higher and Australian shares fell by the same margin. In Tokyo, the Nikkei added 0.17%.
The modest gains in Asia came after investors on Wall Street looked past robust earnings at the outlook for inflation and rate rises.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.96% and the S&P 500 lost 0.97%. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.15%, putting it more than 10% below its Nov. 19 record closing high to confirm a correction.
