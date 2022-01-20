scorecardresearch
Thursday, January 20, 2022
Market Live Updates: Sensex slips over 150 points in early deals, Nifty dips below 17,900-mark

Share Market, Stock Market Live Updates: Catch all the LIVE updates related to stocks, shares, currency and commodity markets here.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: January 20, 2022 10:07:56 am
stock market, sensex live, sensex share pricePeople stand outside the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), after Sensex surpassed the 60,000 level for the first time, in Mumbai, India, September 24, 2021. (REUTERS/File Photo)

Share/Stock Live Updates: The benchmark equity indices on BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened on a lower note on Thursday.

The S&P BSE Sensex fell 164.47 points to 59,934.35 in the opening deals while the Nifty 50 declined 52.45 points to 17,885.95.

On the Sensex pack, PowerGrid Corporation, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finserv, Axis Bank, Titan Company and Tata Steel were among the top gainers in the early trade while Infosys, HCL Technologies, Asian Paints, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Reliance Industries (RIL) and ICICI Bank were among the early laggards.

(with inputs from agencies)

Stocks, BSE Sensex, NSE Nifty, oil prices, gold, silver prices, commodity market and money markets live updates:

10:07 (IST)20 Jan 2022
Global market update

Asian share markets broke a five-day slide to edge higher on Thursday, shrugging off drops in Europe and on Wall Street overnight as China underscored its diverging monetary and economic picture by cutting benchmark mortgage rates.

China's blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.7% on Thursday morning and Hong Kong's Hang Seng added more than 1.4%. The rise in Chinese shares boosted MSCI's broadest index of Asian shares outside Japan which added 0.54%.

Seoul's Kospi edged 0.1% higher and Australian shares fell by the same margin. In Tokyo, the Nikkei added 0.17%.

The modest gains in Asia came after investors on Wall Street looked past robust earnings at the outlook for inflation and rate rises.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.96% and the S&P 500 lost 0.97%. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.15%, putting it more than 10% below its Nov. 19 record closing high to confirm a correction.

(Reuters)

09:48 (IST)20 Jan 2022
Equity market at open

The Sensex fell 164.47 points to 59,934.35 in opening session while the Nifty declined 52.45 points to 17,885.95.

(PTI)

09:46 (IST)20 Jan 2022
Good morning!

Welcome to the markets live blog by Indian Express.

The topline equity indices on BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) continued their fall for the second straight day and ended around 1 per cent lower on Wednesday tracking weakness in the global market.

The S&P BSE Sensex fell 656.04 points (1.08 per cent) to settle at 60,098.82, while the Nifty 50 declined 174.65 points (0.96 per cent) to end at 17,938.40.

