Market Live Updates: Sensex slips over 150 points in early deals, Nifty dips below 17,900-mark

Global market update

Asian share markets broke a five-day slide to edge higher on Thursday, shrugging off drops in Europe and on Wall Street overnight as China underscored its diverging monetary and economic picture by cutting benchmark mortgage rates.

China's blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.7% on Thursday morning and Hong Kong's Hang Seng added more than 1.4%. The rise in Chinese shares boosted MSCI's broadest index of Asian shares outside Japan which added 0.54%.

Seoul's Kospi edged 0.1% higher and Australian shares fell by the same margin. In Tokyo, the Nikkei added 0.17%.

The modest gains in Asia came after investors on Wall Street looked past robust earnings at the outlook for inflation and rate rises.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.96% and the S&P 500 lost 0.97%. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.15%, putting it more than 10% below its Nov. 19 record closing high to confirm a correction.

(Reuters)