Market Live Updates: Sensex slips over 200 points in early trade, Nifty dips below 18,050-mark

Share/Stock Live Updates: The topline equity indices on BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened lower on Wednesday amid weak global cues.
The S&P BSE Sensex dropped by over 200 points to 60,546.48 in opening deals while the Nifty 50 declined by 84.95 points to 18,028.10.
On the Sensex pack, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, IndusInd bank, ICICI Bank and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries were among the top losers in the early trade while Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) , Bajaj Finserv, and Reliance Industries (RIL) were in the green.
(with inputs from agencies)
Logistics startup Delhivery on Tuesday received the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi) approval to raise Rs 7,460 crore through an initial public offering (IPO).
The company had filed its draft prospectus in November 2021. The IPO consists of a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 5,000 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) by existing investors amounting to Rs 2,460 crore, as per the company’s draft red herring prospectus (DRHP). Click here to read
Telecom Reliance Jio on Wednesday said it has paid Rs 30,791 crore, including accrued interest, to the Department of Telecom to clear the entire spectrum payments liabilities that the company acquired before March 2021 auctions.
The payments include the liabilities pertaining to the spectrum acquired in auctions of year 2014, 2015, 2016, and the spectrum acquired in the year 2021 through trading of right to use with Bharti Airtel Limited, the company said. Click here to read
Asia's share markets struggled on Wednesday as U.S. Treasury yields hit fresh two-year highs and a global technology stock sell-off unsettled investors worrying about inflation and bracing for tighter U.S. monetary policy.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan reflected the sombre tone, trading down 0.1% in mid-morning trade after closing lower for four days straight.
Australia lost half a percent, while Japan's Nikkei slid 1.8% as technology stocks fell and worries over new curbs on businesses to halt a record surge in coronavirus cases curbed risk appetite.
(Reuters)
The BSE Sensex dropped by over 200 points to 60,546.48 in opening trade while the NSE Nifty declined by 84.95 points to 18,028.10.
(PTI)
Welcome to the markets live blog by Indian Express.