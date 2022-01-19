Market Live Updates: Sensex slips over 200 points in early trade, Nifty dips below 18,050-mark

Share/Stock Live Updates: The topline equity indices on BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened lower on Wednesday amid weak global cues.

The S&P BSE Sensex dropped by over 200 points to 60,546.48 in opening deals while the Nifty 50 declined by 84.95 points to 18,028.10.

On the Sensex pack, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, IndusInd bank, ICICI Bank and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries were among the top losers in the early trade while Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) , Bajaj Finserv, and Reliance Industries (RIL) were in the green.

(with inputs from agencies)