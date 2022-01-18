Market Live Updates: Indices inch near 3-month highs in early deals, Bajaj Finance in focus

Share/Stock Live Updates: The benchmark equity indices on BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened marginally higher on Tuesday inching up to near a three-month high, led by gains in banking and financial stocks.

The Nifty 50 index was up 0.18 per cent at 18,341.40 in the early trade, while the S&P BSE Sensex edged up 0.21 per cent to 61,439.85.

Going ahead, investors will look forward to the earnings of Bajaj Finance due later in the day. Its shares were up 1.1 per cent in the early trade.

(with inputs from agencies)