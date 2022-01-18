scorecardresearch
Tuesday, January 18, 2022
Market Live Updates: Indices inch near 3-month highs in early deals, Bajaj Finance in focus

Share Market, Stock Market Live Updates: Catch all the LIVE updates related to stocks, shares, currency and commodity markets here.

Updated: January 18, 2022 9:56:08 am
BSE in Mumbai. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

Share/Stock Live Updates: The benchmark equity indices on BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened marginally higher on Tuesday inching up to near a three-month high, led by gains in banking and financial stocks.

The Nifty 50 index was up 0.18 per cent at 18,341.40 in the early trade, while the S&P BSE Sensex edged up 0.21 per cent to 61,439.85.

Going ahead, investors will look forward to the earnings of Bajaj Finance due later in the day. Its shares were up 1.1 per cent in the early trade.

09:55 (IST)18 Jan 2022
Equity market at open

The S&P BSE Sensex gained 138.57 points to 61,447.48 in opening deals, while Nifty rose 35.50 points to 18,343.60.

09:53 (IST)18 Jan 2022
Good morning!

Welcome to the markets live blog by Indian Express.

