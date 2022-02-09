Market Live Updates: Sensex rises over 400 points in early trade, Nifty above 17,350-mark

Share/Stock Market Live Updates: The topline equity indices opened over 0.5 per cent higher on Wednesday led by gains in IT and financial stocks, amid a firm trend in global markets.
The S&P BSE Sensex jumped 413.19 points to 58,221.77 in opening deals while the Nifty 50 surged 118 points to 17,384.75.
On the Sensex pack, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Wipro, Bajaj Finserv, Maruti Suzuki India and Titan Company were the top gainers in the early trade while Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Nestle India and NTPC were the laggards.
The Budget has introduced provisions for enabling restriction of fake input tax credit (ITC) and it will help catch those fake dealers who were showing a sudden spike in their supplies and not paying the corresponding tax, Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) Chairman Vivek Johri said. In an interview with The Indian Express, Johri said rate rationalisation under GST will happen in phases as it cannot be very disruptive to revenue. Click here to read
The rupee appreciated 6 paise to 74.68 against the US dollar in the opening trade on Wednesday, supported by firm domestic equities and weak American currency.
At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 74.70 against the American dollar and then inched higher to quote 74.68, registering a rise of 6 paise from the last close. On Tuesday, the domestic unit settled at 74.74 against the US dollar.
"We believe that RBI and has a challenging task at hand. Growth recovery is still uneven and due to various reasons like high oil prices, supply chain disruption, cost pressures are building up thereby leading to sticky core inflation. With its major thrust on capital spending in the recent Budget 2022-23, the fiscal policy continues to be overall supportive of long term growth. Given that on one hand uncertainty around the Covid variants continue and growth is still uneven, inflationary expectations remain high and globally central banks are withdrawing easy monetary policy, against this backdrop, we expect the RBI to continue its path of policy normalization but, rather slowly. As food inflation is likely to be benign, we expect the RBI to hike reverse repo rate first and then may be towards the second half of 2022 there could be a hike in repo rate as well. We expect the RBI to continue with its sops for the MSME / SME sector and support the weaker section of the society. Since MSMEs and self-employed have been the most impacted during the pandemic and most NBFCs lend to this segment, we are hopeful of some additional credit and policy support. CV sales in Q3 have been flat, however with the infra push from the budget 2022 we expect healthy revival in credit in 2022."
The initial public offering (IPO) of Vedant Fashions, which owns ethnic wear brand Manyavar, which was launched on Friday was met with an overwhelming response by the investors as it got subscribed 2.57 times on the final day, according to the data available on the BSE.
The Rs 3,149 crore offer received bids for over 6.53 crore (6,53,72,718) shares against the total issue size of over 2.54 crore (2,54,55,388) shares, the data showed. Click here to read
Asian stocks rose Wednesday after Wall Street rebounded as investors waited for U.S. inflation data that might influence the pace of Federal Reserve interest rate hikes.
Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney advanced. Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 rose 0.8%, recovering from the previous day's slide.
The Shanghai Composite Index advanced 0.1% to 3,457.44 and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo gained 0.9% to 27,530.82. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong was 1.6% higher at 24,735.75. The Kospi in Seoul rose 0.6% to 2,764.21 and Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 added 0.3% to 7,209.10.
New Zealand and Southeast Asia markets rose.
