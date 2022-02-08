Market Live Updates: Sensex rises 150 points in early deals, Nifty inches above 17,250-mark

Share/Stock Market Live Updates: The benchmark equity indices opened on a positive note on Tuesday aided by gains in auto and metals stocks.
The S&P BSE Sensex climbed 156.46 points to 57,777.65 in opening trade while the Nifty 50 rose 48.75 points to 17,262.35.
Maruti was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, climbing 1.83 per cent, followed by Titan, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Dr Reddy’s, Tata Steel and Asian Paints. On the other hand, PowerGrid, TCS, SBI, NTPC and Infosys were among the losers.
Shares of edible oil manufacturer Adani Wilmar debuted on a tepid note and got listed at a discount of nearly 4 per cent from their issue price in the stock exchanges today.
The scrip got listed at Rs 221.00 apiece on the BSE, thereby registering a fall of 3.91 per cent from its offer price of Rs 230.00, while on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), it opened at Rs 227.00, down 1.30 per cent from the issue price. Click here to read
Asian equities consolidated recent gains as investors' sentiment improved amid strong results by U.S. companies, helping stocks recover from the worst start to the year since 2016, while a resurgent euro paused ahead of U.S inflation data.
Markets are still alert for rate increases in both the euro zone and the United States after the European Central Bank last week was considered to have adopted a more hawkish tone.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged up 0.05% to 614.6 after rising to 617.7, the highest since January 25. The benchmark is now up about 3% from a more than one-year low of 595.99 struck on Jan 27.
Japan's Nikkei rose 0.4%, Korean stocks went up 0.7% and Taiwan gained 0.6%. Hong Kong stocks figured among the losers, with the Hang Seng index falling 0.7%. S&P 500 futures were steady and Nasdaq futures edged up 0.06%.
