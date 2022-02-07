scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, February 07, 2022
Must Read
Live now

Market Live Updates: Sensex slips over 200 points in early trade, Nifty dips below 17,450-mark

Share Market, Stock Market Live Updates: Catch all the LIVE updates related to stocks, shares, currency and commodity markets here.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: February 7, 2022 10:30:06 am
stock market, bse sensex, share marketBSE in Mumbai. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

Share/Stock Live Updates: The frontline equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) inched lower on Monday tracking weakness financials and auto stocks, while state-owned lenders pushed higher after a batch of strong quarterly results.

The S&P BSE Sensex fell 225.04 points to 58,419.78 in opening deals while the Nifty 50 declined 69.55 points to 17,446.75.

On the Sensex pack, Power Grid was the top gainer in the early trade followed by Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, Titan Company, Bajaj Finserv and Reliance Industries (RIL). However, Infosys, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, Bharti Airtel and HDFC were among the biggest laggards.

(with inputs from agencies)

Live Blog

Stocks, BSE Sensex, NSE Nifty, oil prices, gold, silver prices, commodity market and money markets live updates:

10:30 (IST)07 Feb 2022
RBI reschedules monetary policy meeting after Lata Mangeshkar’s death

India’s central bank has rescheduled its monetary policy committee meeting by a day to Feb. 8-10, it said in a statement on Sunday, citing a public holiday in the state of Maharashtra to mourn the death of Bollywood singer Lata Mangeshkar.

The Reserve Bank of India’s decision on key interest rates, scheduled for Wednesday, is now expected on Thursday. Click here to read

10:04 (IST)07 Feb 2022
Note: Rupee market shut

G-Secs, forex and money markets will remain closed on Monday, says the Reserve Bank as the Maharashtra government announced a public holiday to mourn Lata Mangeshkar's demise.

(PTI)

09:55 (IST)07 Feb 2022
Equity market at open

Sensex falls 225.04 pts to 58,419.78 in opening session; Nifty declines 69.55 pts to 17,446.75.

(PTI)

The topline equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) slipped for the second consecutive day, ending around 0.25 per cent lower on Friday tracking weakness in banking and energy stocks amid a mixed trend overseas.

The S&P BSE Sensex slipped 143.20 points (0.24 per cent) to settle at 58,644.82 while the Nifty 50 declined 43.90 points (0.25 per cent) to end at 17,516.30.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd