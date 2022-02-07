Market Live Updates: Sensex slips over 200 points in early trade, Nifty dips below 17,450-mark

Share/Stock Live Updates: The frontline equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) inched lower on Monday tracking weakness financials and auto stocks, while state-owned lenders pushed higher after a batch of strong quarterly results.

The S&P BSE Sensex fell 225.04 points to 58,419.78 in opening deals while the Nifty 50 declined 69.55 points to 17,446.75.

On the Sensex pack, Power Grid was the top gainer in the early trade followed by Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, Titan Company, Bajaj Finserv and Reliance Industries (RIL). However, Infosys, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, Bharti Airtel and HDFC were among the biggest laggards.

(with inputs from agencies)