Market Live Updates: Sensex slips 200 points in early trade, Nifty dips below 17,500-mark

Share/Stock Live Updates: The topline equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) slipped in the early trade on Friday.
The S&P BSE Sensex fell 220.21 points to 58,567.81 in opening deals while the Nifty 50 declined 72.85 points to 17,487.35.
On the Sensex pack, gains were being led by ITC, Power Grid, Ultratech Cement, Tata Steel, Maruti Suzuki and Mahindra & Mahindra. On the other hand, Infosys, TCS, Reliance Industries, Wipro, Tech Mahindra and HDFC were among the laggards.
(with inputs from agencies)
Mark Zuckerberg lost $29 billion in net worth on Thursday as Meta Platforms Inc’s stock marked a record one-day plunge, while fellow billionaire Jeff Bezos was set to add $20 billion to his personal valuation after Amazon’s blockbuster earnings. Meta’s stock fell 26%, erasing more than $200 billion in the biggest ever single-day market value wipeout for a US company. Click here to read
Asian equity markets fought for a footing on Friday, supported by an Amazon-led bounce in U.S futures, but oil's rise to a seven-year high kept traders on edge over prospects that interest rates will rise to curb global inflationary pressures.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan ticked up 0.4%, led by a 1.5% rise for the Hang Seng index in its first day of trading after this week's Lunar New Year holidays. Japan's Nikkei fell 0.4%.
(Reuters)
The initial public offering (IPO) of Vedant Fashions, which owns ethnic wear brand Manyavar will open for subscription on Friday, February 4, 2022.
The Rs 3,149 crore Vedant Fashions IPO will be available for subscription till Tuesday, February 8, 2022, and the price band of the company has been fixed at Rs 824-866 per share. Click here to read
(PTI)