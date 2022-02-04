Market Live Updates: Sensex slips 200 points in early trade, Nifty dips below 17,500-mark

Mumbai: Bombay Stock Exchange building, illuminated with tricolour lights ahead of the Republic Day, in Mumbai, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Share/Stock Live Updates: The topline equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) slipped in the early trade on Friday.

The S&P BSE Sensex fell 220.21 points to 58,567.81 in opening deals while the Nifty 50 declined 72.85 points to 17,487.35.

On the Sensex pack, gains were being led by ITC, Power Grid, Ultratech Cement, Tata Steel, Maruti Suzuki and Mahindra & Mahindra. On the other hand, Infosys, TCS, Reliance Industries, Wipro, Tech Mahindra and HDFC were among the laggards.

(with inputs from agencies)