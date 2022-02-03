scorecardresearch
Thursday, February 03, 2022
Market Live Updates: Sensex slips 100 points in opening deals, Nifty tests 17,750-mark

Share Market, Stock Market Live Updates: Catch all the LIVE updates related to stocks, shares, currency and commodity markets here.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: February 3, 2022 9:51:43 am
stock markets, Sensex, equity schemes, Passive funds, India news, Indian express, Indian express news, current affairsBSE building. (Express archive photo)

Share/Stock Live Updates: The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened marginally lower on Thursday.

The S&P BSE Sensex dropped 116.47 points to 59,441.86 in opening deals while the Nifty slipped 33.75 points to 17,746.25.

On the Sensex pack, HDFC, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Wipro, Bajaj Finance and HCL Technologies were the top losers of the early trade while Titan Company, Asian Paints, ITC, State Bank of India (SBI), Maruti Suzuki India and NTPC were among the gainers.

(with inputs from agencies)

Live Blog

Stocks, BSE Sensex, NSE Nifty, oil prices, gold, silver prices, commodity market and money markets live updates:

09:49 (IST)03 Feb 2022
Equity market at open

Sensex drops 116.47 pts to 59,441.86 in opening session; Nifty falls 33.75 pts to 17,746.25.

(PTI)

The frontline equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) settled higher for the third consecutive session, closing with over 1.1 per cent gains on Wednesday as the post-Budget rally continued for the second session with intense buying in banking and financial stocks amid supportive global cues.

The S&P BSE Sensex surged 695.76 points (1.18 per cent) to end at 59,558.33 while the Nifty 50 rose 203.15 points (1.16 per cent) to settle at 17,780.00.

