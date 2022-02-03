Market Live Updates: Sensex slips 100 points in opening deals, Nifty tests 17,750-mark

Share/Stock Live Updates: The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened marginally lower on Thursday.

The S&P BSE Sensex dropped 116.47 points to 59,441.86 in opening deals while the Nifty slipped 33.75 points to 17,746.25.

On the Sensex pack, HDFC, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Wipro, Bajaj Finance and HCL Technologies were the top losers of the early trade while Titan Company, Asian Paints, ITC, State Bank of India (SBI), Maruti Suzuki India and NTPC were among the gainers.

(with inputs from agencies)