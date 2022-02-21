Market Live Updates: Sensex falls over 400 points in early trade, Nifty dips below 17,150-mark amid weak global cues

Share/Stock Market Live Updates: The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened around 0.5 per cent lower on Monday amid weakness in the global market.
The S&P BSE Sensex tumbled over 400 points to slip below the 57,400-level mark in opening deals while the Nifty 50 dropped over 159 points at 17,117.
On the BSE benchmark the losses in the early trade were led by Ultratech, L&T, Nestle, HDFC, Bajaj Finserv and HUL. On the other hand, Dr. Reddy’s, NTPC, Power Grid, IndusInd Bank and TCS were the gainers.
(with inputs from agencies)
The rupee spurted by 22 paise to 74.44 in early trade on Monday on softer crude oil prices and revived hopes of a diplomatic solution to the Russia-Ukraine crisis.
The local currency opened on a strong note at 74.51 to a dollar at the interbank foreign exchange market against the previous close of 74.66 on Friday.
(PTI)
IndiGo share price: Shares of InterGlobe Aviation, the owner of budget carrier IndiGo, fell nearly 4.5 per cent in the early trade on Monday after the company announced that its co-founder Rakesh Gangwal would resign from the board and has plans to cut his stake in the airline.
The IndiGo stock fell 4.47 per cent to Rs 2,025.45 apiece on the BSE while on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), it crashed as much as 4.32 per cent to Rs 2,025.20 per share. Click here to read
Asian shares were mostly lower Monday after a retreat on Wall Street, as investors watched for developments in Ukraine after Russia rescinded earlier pledges to pull tens of thousands of its troops away from Ukraine's northern border.
Tokyo, Seoul, Hong Kong and Shanghai declined while Sydney advanced.
Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index lost 0.7% to 26,926.01, while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong shed 0.6% to 24,194.64. In Seoul, the Kospi gave up 0.4% to 2,733.36 and the Shanghai Composite index fell 0.3% to 3,479.07.
Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.2% to 7,239.30 as the country prepared to reopen its borders to more international travel after nearly two years of being mostly sequestered due to the pandemic.
(AP)
(PTI)