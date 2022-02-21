Market Live Updates: Sensex falls over 400 points in early trade, Nifty dips below 17,150-mark amid weak global cues

Investors check the stock prices outside Bombay stock exchange in Dalal street. (File express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Share/Stock Market Live Updates: The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened around 0.5 per cent lower on Monday amid weakness in the global market.

The S&P BSE Sensex tumbled over 400 points to slip below the 57,400-level mark in opening deals while the Nifty 50 dropped over 159 points at 17,117.

On the BSE benchmark the losses in the early trade were led by Ultratech, L&T, Nestle, HDFC, Bajaj Finserv and HUL. On the other hand, Dr. Reddy’s, NTPC, Power Grid, IndusInd Bank and TCS were the gainers.

(with inputs from agencies)