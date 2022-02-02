scorecardresearch
Wednesday, February 02, 2022
Budget 2022
Market Live Updates: Sensex rises over 400 points in early deals, Nifty tests 17,700-mark

Share Market, Stock Market Live Updates: Catch all the LIVE updates related to stocks, shares, currency and commodity markets here.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: February 2, 2022 9:54:19 am
BSE. (File express photo)

Share/Stock Live Updates: The frontline equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened over 0.5 per cent higher on Wednesday with the banking and financial stocks leading gains after the government stepped up spending to put growth on a firmer footing.

The S&P BSE Sensex climbed 416.56 points to 59,279.13 in opening deals while the broader Nifty 50 rose 117.95 points to 17,694.80.

On the Sensex pack, gains in the opening trade were being led by Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finserv, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank and Power Grid. On the other hand, Tech Mahindra and Larsen & Toubero were among the laggards.

(with inputs from agencies)

Stocks, BSE Sensex, NSE Nifty, oil prices, gold, silver prices, commodity market and money markets live updates:

09:54 (IST)02 Feb 2022
Global market update

Stock prices in Tokyo and Sydney followed Wall Street higher Wednesday while China, South Korea and Southeast Asian markets were closed for the Lunar New Year.

Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index gained 0.7% on Tuesday, boosted by gains for energy and tech stocks in a late burst of buying.

The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo rose 1.6% to 27,497.60 and Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 added 1.2% to 7,089.90. New Zealand and Jakarta also gained.

(AP)

09:43 (IST)02 Feb 2022
Equity market at open

The Sensex climbed 416.56 points to 59,279.13 in opening trade; Nifty rose 117.95 points to 17,694.80.

(PTI)

09:42 (IST)02 Feb 2022
Good morning!

Welcome to the markets live blog by Indian Express.

On Tuesday, the benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) ended nearly 1.5 per cent higher following a volatile session of trade on the Budget day as market participants reacted positively to the big infrastructure boost in the Budget 2022 delivered by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The S&P BSE Sensex rose 848.40 points (1.46 per cent) to settle at 58,862.57 while the Nifty 50 climbed 237.00 points (1.37 per cent) to end at 17,576.85.

