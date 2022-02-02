Market Live Updates: Sensex rises over 400 points in early deals, Nifty tests 17,700-mark

Share/Stock Live Updates: The frontline equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened over 0.5 per cent higher on Wednesday with the banking and financial stocks leading gains after the government stepped up spending to put growth on a firmer footing.

The S&P BSE Sensex climbed 416.56 points to 59,279.13 in opening deals while the broader Nifty 50 rose 117.95 points to 17,694.80.

On the Sensex pack, gains in the opening trade were being led by Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finserv, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank and Power Grid. On the other hand, Tech Mahindra and Larsen & Toubero were among the laggards.

(with inputs from agencies)