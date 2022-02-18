Market Live Updates: Indices trade in range, Sensex down over 50 points

Share/Stock Market Live Updates: The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) trimmed their early lows and were trading in a narrow range with negative bias during the morning trade on Friday weighed by weakness in the banking stocks.

At 10:38 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 87.71 points (0.15 per cent) at 57,804.30 while the Nifty 50 slipped 28.45 points (0.16 per cent) at 17,276.15. Both the indices had opened on a slightly negative note earlier in the day with the Sensex slipping to 57,488.39 and the Nifty touching 17,219.20 but they soon erased their losses and were briefly trading higher before slipping back in the red again.

On the Sensex pack, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Ultratech Cement, Asian Paints, Titan Company and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were the top laggards in the morning trade while Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), Tata Steel, Power Grid Corporation of India, NTPC and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries were the top gainers.

(with inputs from agencies)