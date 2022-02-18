Market Live Updates: Indices trade in range, Sensex down over 50 points

Share/Stock Market Live Updates: The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) trimmed their early lows and were trading in a narrow range with negative bias during the morning trade on Friday weighed by weakness in the banking stocks.
At 10:38 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 87.71 points (0.15 per cent) at 57,804.30 while the Nifty 50 slipped 28.45 points (0.16 per cent) at 17,276.15. Both the indices had opened on a slightly negative note earlier in the day with the Sensex slipping to 57,488.39 and the Nifty touching 17,219.20 but they soon erased their losses and were briefly trading higher before slipping back in the red again.
On the Sensex pack, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Ultratech Cement, Asian Paints, Titan Company and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were the top laggards in the morning trade while Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), Tata Steel, Power Grid Corporation of India, NTPC and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries were the top gainers.
(with inputs from agencies)
Renewable energy plants set up before 2025 to power the production of green hydrogen or green ammonia will get free inter-state power transmission for 25 years. To reduce carbon emissions and boost domestic production of green hydrogen to 5 million tonnes by 2030, the Centre on Thursday announced the green hydrogen/ ammonia policy.
The Power Ministry said renewable energy plants of green hydrogen and green ammonia producers will be given connectivity to the grid on a priority basis and will be permitted to bank surplus energy with discoms for 30 days, and withdraw it as required. Click here to read
HDFC chairman Deepak Parekh on Thursday said interest rates in the country were at the bottom and reiterated that the demand for housing in India continues to remain “extremely robust”. “There is sufficient confidence in the central bank that any increase in interest rates will be calibrated and non-disruptive,” he added.
“The RBI has articulated that growth will continue to remain a priority and the RBI has also indicated that despite inflation currently being at the upper band of its target range, it will be manageable and the RBI at this juncture envisages some easing of prices going forward,” Parekh said at the CII Real Estate conference. Click here to read
India’s popular e-commerce website IndiaMart.com and four other markets, including New Delhi’s famous Palika Bazaar, have figured in the latest annual list of the world’s notorious markets released by the US Trade Representative.
The 2021 Notorious Markets List released on Thursday identified 42 online and 35 physical markets around the world that are reported to engage in or facilitate substantial trademark counterfeiting or copyright piracy. Click here to read
The rupee opened on a flat note against the US dollar in opening trade on Friday as caution set in amid worries about escalating Russia-Ukraine tensions.
At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee witnessed range-bound trade as it opened at 75.03 against the US dollar, saw an early high of 75.02 and a low of 75.05 against its previous close of 75.06.
(PTI)
Stocks fell Friday in Asia after a retreat on Wall Street as escalating worries over the possibility Russia may invade Ukraine rattled global financial markets.
Benchmarks were moderately lower in Tokyo, Hong Kong, Sydney, Seoul and Sydney.
On Thursday, the S&P 500 fell 2.1 per cent, its biggest drop in two weeks, the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 1.8 per cent and the Nasdaq composite slid 2.9 per cent. The losses wiped out the major indexes' weekly gains.
Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index lost 0.5 per cent to 27,094.16, while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong gave up 0.6 per cent to 24,647.07. The Kospi in Seoul lost 0.1 per cent to 2,739.93. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 declined 0.6 per cent to 7,249.50. The Shanghai Composite index was almost unchanged at 3,468.83.
(AP)
Sensex drops 142 pts to 57,750 in opening deals; Nifty down 48.60 pts at 17,256.
(PTI)