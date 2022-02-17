Market Live Updates: Sensex rises over 250 points in early trade, Nifty above 17,400-mark

Share/Stock Market Live Updates: The topline equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened on a positive note on Thursday in line with Asian peers as minutes from the US Federal Reserve’s last policy meeting soothed some fears of aggressive interest rate hikes.

The S&P BSE Sensex rose 279.59 points to 58,276.27 in early trade while the Nifty 50 was up 92.80 points at 17,415.

On the Sensex pack, the gains in early trade were being led by HDFC, Titan Company, M&M, NTPC, Power Grid and Asian Paints. On the other hand, Ultratech Cement and Sun Pharma were among the laggards.

(with inputs from agencies)