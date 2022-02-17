scorecardresearch
Thursday, February 17, 2022
Market Live Updates: Sensex rises over 250 points in early trade, Nifty above 17,400-mark

Share Market, Stock Market Live Updates: Catch all the LIVE updates related to stocks, shares, currency and commodity markets here.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: February 17, 2022 9:44:21 am
BSE. (File express photo)

Share/Stock Market Live Updates: The topline equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened on a positive note on Thursday in line with Asian peers as minutes from the US Federal Reserve’s last policy meeting soothed some fears of aggressive interest rate hikes.

The S&P BSE Sensex rose 279.59 points to 58,276.27 in early trade while the Nifty 50 was up 92.80 points at 17,415.

On the Sensex pack, the gains in early trade were being led by HDFC, Titan Company, M&M, NTPC, Power Grid and Asian Paints. On the other hand, Ultratech Cement and Sun Pharma were among the laggards.

(with inputs from agencies)

Stocks, BSE Sensex, NSE Nifty, oil prices, gold, silver prices, commodity market and money markets live updates:

09:44 (IST)17 Feb 2022
Equity market in early trade

Sensex rises 279.59 pts to 58,276.27 in early trade; Nifty up 92.80 pts at 17,415

(PTI)

The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) ended lower after a highly volatile session on Wednesday, dragged mainly by banking, metal and auto shares.

The S&P BSE Sensex fell 145.37 points (0.25 per cent) to settle at 57,996.68 while the Nifty 50 slipped 30.25 points (0.17 per cent) to end at 17,322.20.

