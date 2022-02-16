Market Live Updates: Indices open on a positive note, Sensex rises nearly 100 points in early trade

Global market update

Asian shares rallied on Wednesday as fears of a Russian invasion of the Ukraine this week dissipated after Moscow indicated it was returning some troops to base from exercises, delivering investors a measure of relief.

The tension between world powers over the Ukraine situation, which has developed into one of the deepest crises in East-West relations for decades, has been front-and-centre of investors' minds.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan surged 0.9% in early regional trade on Wednesday, playing catch-up with a rally in U.S. and European stocks on Tuesday.

Japan's Nikkei soared 1.9% to rebound from two days of falls, while Australia's S&P/ASX200 gained half a percent. Elsewhere in the region, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index jumped 1.1% early in the session, and China's CSI300 Index was up 0.4%.

(Reuters)