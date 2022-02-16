Market Live Updates: Indices open on a positive note, Sensex rises nearly 100 points in early trade

Share/Stock Market Live Updates: The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened on a positive note on Wednesday, extending Tuesday’s rally on the back of gains in IT and auto stocks, as fears of a potential Russian invasion into Ukraine eased.
The S&P BSE Sensex gained 88.53 points to 58,230.58 in opening deals while the Nifty 50 rose 31.40 points to 17,383.85.
On the Sensex pack, gains in the early trade were led by M&M, Power Grid, Bajaj Finserv, Nestle India, HDFC and Bajaj Finance. On the other hand, Dr Reddy’s Labs, Ultratech Cement, Wipro and Tata Steel were among the laggards.
(with inputs from agencies)
Shares of Vedant Fashions, which owns ethnic wear brand Manyavar, debuted on a positive note and got listed at a premium of over 8 per cent from their issue price in the stock exchanges today.
The scrip got listed at Rs 936.00 apiece on the BSE, thereby registering a gain of 8.08 per cent from its offer price of Rs 866.00, while on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), it opened at Rs 935.00, up 7.97 per cent from the issue price. Click here to read
Asian shares rallied on Wednesday as fears of a Russian invasion of the Ukraine this week dissipated after Moscow indicated it was returning some troops to base from exercises, delivering investors a measure of relief.
The tension between world powers over the Ukraine situation, which has developed into one of the deepest crises in East-West relations for decades, has been front-and-centre of investors' minds.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan surged 0.9% in early regional trade on Wednesday, playing catch-up with a rally in U.S. and European stocks on Tuesday.
Japan's Nikkei soared 1.9% to rebound from two days of falls, while Australia's S&P/ASX200 gained half a percent. Elsewhere in the region, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index jumped 1.1% early in the session, and China's CSI300 Index was up 0.4%.
(Reuters)
Sensex gains 88.53 pts to 58,230.58 in opening trade; Nifty up 31.40 pts at 17,383.85.
(PTI)