Market Live Updates: Sensex rises 450 points in early trade, Nifty inches near 17,000-mark

Share/Stock Market Live Updates: The frontline equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) attempted a modest rebound during the early trade on Tuesday after registering their worst sell-off in 10 months, helped by gains in IT stocks, even as global markets remained on the edge over escalating Russia-Ukraine tensions.
The S&P BSE Sensex jumped 452.52 points to 56,858.36 in opening trade while the Nifty 50 rose 136.80 points to 16,979.60.
On the BSE benchmark, the gains in the early trade were led by Infosys, TCS, Tech mahindra, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finserv and L&T. On the other hand, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, ICICI Bank, Asian Paints and Power Grid were among te laggards.
"Markets - stocks, bonds, crude, gold - have turned highly volatile on fears arising from the Russia-Ukraine tensions. The Indian stock market, being expensively valued, corrected the most among emerging markets with Sensex declining 3% yesterday. We do not know how the Ukraine issue develops. If there is a diplomatic solution, the market will stage a smart rebound. If Russia moves into Ukraine, the Western powers led by the US will impose "swift and aggressive" sanctions on Russia which can hugely impact the Russian economy. The consequent higher crude and gas prices will have adverse implications for the Indian economy.
The relentless FII selling and market correction has made the valuations of financials attractive. This provides an opportunity to long-term investors who can ignore the short-term gyrations in the market"
Asian share benchmarks dropped on Tuesday as investors contemplated the implications of a potential imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.4% in early regional trade after stock markets in the United States and Europe lost ground on Monday.
Japan's Nikkei was down 0.2% while in Australia, the S&P/ASX200 was off 0.32%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slid 0.52% early in the session, although China's CSI300 Index bucked the trend and was up 0.2%.
