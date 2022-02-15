Market Live Updates: Sensex rises 450 points in early trade, Nifty inches near 17,000-mark

MARKET QUOTE | V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services

"Markets - stocks, bonds, crude, gold - have turned highly volatile on fears arising from the Russia-Ukraine tensions. The Indian stock market, being expensively valued, corrected the most among emerging markets with Sensex declining 3% yesterday. We do not know how the Ukraine issue develops. If there is a diplomatic solution, the market will stage a smart rebound. If Russia moves into Ukraine, the Western powers led by the US will impose "swift and aggressive" sanctions on Russia which can hugely impact the Russian economy. The consequent higher crude and gas prices will have adverse implications for the Indian economy.

The relentless FII selling and market correction has made the valuations of financials attractive. This provides an opportunity to long-term investors who can ignore the short-term gyrations in the market"