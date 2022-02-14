Market Live Updates: Sensex crashes over 1,500 points in early trade amid rising geopolitical concerns

Share/Stock Market Live Updates: The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) tanked nearly 2 per cent lower opening deals on Monday taking cues from their global peers which crashed due to rising geopolitical tensions.
The S&P BSE Sensex crashed over 1,500 points to slip below 57,000 in early trade while the Nifty 50 dived over 450 points to fall below the 17,000 level.
On the Sensex pack, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), ICICI Bank, HDFC, State Bank of India (SBI), Ultratech Cement, Dr Reddy’s laboratories, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance and IndusInd Bank were the biggest laggards in the early trade which tanked over 3 per cent. Only Tata Consultancy Services was in the green with around 1 per cent gains.
(with inputs from agencies)
"Sentiments have turned very negative for the short-term with the heightened tension over the Ukraine crisis. Weakness in global markets is the direct fallout of the Ukraine crisis. Crude at an eight year high is another major macro concern for India. If crude remains at levels of $95 for an extended period of time, the RBI will be forced to revise upwards its 4.5% CPI inflation projection for FY23. Continuation of the accommodative monetary stance too will be difficult. While all these are negatives, diffusion of the Ukraine crisis can trigger a sharp rebound in markets led by large-cap bluechips"
Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has filed its draft share sale prospectus with the capital markets regulator SEBI, paving the way for India’s largest initial public offering (IPO). There is also a possibility that LIC will become India’s most valuable listed company, toppling Reliance Industries Ltd, after listing on the stock exchanges.
LIC plans to sell 316.25 million shares, which is about 5 per cent of its total equity base, said the draft red herring prospectus filed with SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India). CLICK HERE to read
Asian shares sagged on Monday as warnings that Russia could invade Ukraine at any time sent oil prices to seven-year peaks, boosted bonds and belted the euro.
The United States on Sunday said Russia might create a surprise pretext for an attack, as it reaffirmed a pledge to defend "every inch" of NATO territory.
The cautious mood saw MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan drop 1.2%. Japan's Nikkei lost 2.6%, while Chinese blue chips fell 0.6%.
S&P 500 futures were down a fraction and Nasdaq futures eased 0.1% after steep losses on Friday. EUROSTOXX 50 futures shed 1.8% and FTSE futures 0.7%.
(Reuters)
Sensex crashes over 1,500 pts to slip below 57,000 in early trade; Nifty dives over 450 pts to sub-17,000 level.
(PTI)