Market Live Updates: Sensex crashes over 1,500 points in early trade amid rising geopolitical concerns

Share/Stock Market Live Updates: The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) tanked nearly 2 per cent lower opening deals on Monday taking cues from their global peers which crashed due to rising geopolitical tensions.

The S&P BSE Sensex crashed over 1,500 points to slip below 57,000 in early trade while the Nifty 50 dived over 450 points to fall below the 17,000 level.

On the Sensex pack, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), ICICI Bank, HDFC, State Bank of India (SBI), Ultratech Cement, Dr Reddy’s laboratories, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance and IndusInd Bank were the biggest laggards in the early trade which tanked over 3 per cent. Only Tata Consultancy Services was in the green with around 1 per cent gains.

(with inputs from agencies)