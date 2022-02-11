scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, February 11, 2022
Must Read
Live now

Market Live Updates: Sensex slumps over 600 points in eary trade, Nifty slips below 17,450-mark

Share Market, Stock Market Live Updates: Catch all the LIVE updates related to stocks, shares, currency and commodity markets here.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: February 11, 2022 10:13:36 am
stock market, bse sensex, share marketBSE in Mumbai. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

Share/Stock Market Live Updates: The topline equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened over 1 per cent lower on Friday due to weakness in IT and financial stocks amid a weak trend in global markets.

The S&P BSE Sensex slumped 611.54 points to 58,314.49 in opening deals while the Nifty 50 declined 168.95 points to 17,436.90.

On the Sensex pack, the losses in the early deals were led by Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, HCL Technologies, Bajaj Finance, HDFC, Bajaj Finserv and Kotak Mahindra Bank. Only NTPC and Tata Steel were in the green.

(with inputs from agencies)

Live Blog

Stocks, BSE Sensex, NSE Nifty, oil prices, gold, silver prices, commodity market and money markets live updates:

10:13 (IST)11 Feb 2022
Global market update

Asian share markets fell on Friday, after red-hot U.S. inflation data and hawkish comments from a Federal Reserve official fuelled bets on U.S. interest rates being hiked more aggressively, and sent U.S. Treasury yields jumping.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 0.76%, with most markets in the red, though a resurgence in property stocks helped greater China markets. Japanese markets were closed for a holiday.

An index tracking Hong Kong listed mainland property firms rose 2% and one tracking onshore Chinese real estate gained 1% after a media report that China will allow real estate firms easier access to presale proceeds from residential projects, loosening a liquidity squeeze on the sector.

Broader moves across Asian stocks followed U.S. data on Thursday which showed consumer prices surged 7.5% last month on a year-over-year basis, topping economists' estimates of 7.3% and marking the biggest annual increase in inflation in 40 years.

(Reuters)

09:46 (IST)11 Feb 2022
Equity market in early trade

Sensex slumps 611.54 pts to 58,314.49 in opening session; Nifty declines 168.95 pts to 17,436.90.

(PTI)

The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) extended their gains for the third successive day, ending around 0.8 per cent higher on Thursday following the outcome of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) monetary policy meeting where the central bank kept its key lending rates unchanged for the tenth consecutive time while maintaining an ‘accommodative stance’.

The S&P BSE Sensex climbed 460.06 points (0.79 per cent) to settle at 58,926.03 while the Nifty 50 rose 142.05 points (0.81 per cent) to end at 17,605.85.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd