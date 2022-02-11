Market Live Updates: Sensex slumps over 600 points in eary trade, Nifty slips below 17,450-mark

Global market update

Asian share markets fell on Friday, after red-hot U.S. inflation data and hawkish comments from a Federal Reserve official fuelled bets on U.S. interest rates being hiked more aggressively, and sent U.S. Treasury yields jumping.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 0.76%, with most markets in the red, though a resurgence in property stocks helped greater China markets. Japanese markets were closed for a holiday.

An index tracking Hong Kong listed mainland property firms rose 2% and one tracking onshore Chinese real estate gained 1% after a media report that China will allow real estate firms easier access to presale proceeds from residential projects, loosening a liquidity squeeze on the sector.

Broader moves across Asian stocks followed U.S. data on Thursday which showed consumer prices surged 7.5% last month on a year-over-year basis, topping economists' estimates of 7.3% and marking the biggest annual increase in inflation in 40 years.

