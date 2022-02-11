Market Live Updates: Sensex slumps over 600 points in eary trade, Nifty slips below 17,450-mark

Share/Stock Market Live Updates: The topline equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened over 1 per cent lower on Friday due to weakness in IT and financial stocks amid a weak trend in global markets.
The S&P BSE Sensex slumped 611.54 points to 58,314.49 in opening deals while the Nifty 50 declined 168.95 points to 17,436.90.
On the Sensex pack, the losses in the early deals were led by Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, HCL Technologies, Bajaj Finance, HDFC, Bajaj Finserv and Kotak Mahindra Bank. Only NTPC and Tata Steel were in the green.
Asian share markets fell on Friday, after red-hot U.S. inflation data and hawkish comments from a Federal Reserve official fuelled bets on U.S. interest rates being hiked more aggressively, and sent U.S. Treasury yields jumping.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 0.76%, with most markets in the red, though a resurgence in property stocks helped greater China markets. Japanese markets were closed for a holiday.
An index tracking Hong Kong listed mainland property firms rose 2% and one tracking onshore Chinese real estate gained 1% after a media report that China will allow real estate firms easier access to presale proceeds from residential projects, loosening a liquidity squeeze on the sector.
Broader moves across Asian stocks followed U.S. data on Thursday which showed consumer prices surged 7.5% last month on a year-over-year basis, topping economists' estimates of 7.3% and marking the biggest annual increase in inflation in 40 years.
