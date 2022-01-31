scorecardresearch
Monday, January 31, 2022
Market Live Updates: Sensex climbs nearly 700 points in opening trade ahead of Economic Survey

Share Market, Stock Market Live Updates: Catch all the LIVE updates related to stocks, shares, currency and commodity markets here.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: January 31, 2022 9:37:09 am
BSE building. (Express archive photo)

Share/Stock Live Updates: The benchmark equity indices on BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened over 1 per cent higher on Monday ahead of the presentation of the Economic Survey 2021-22 in Parliament.

At 9:15 am, the S&P BSE Sensex rose 691.05 points (1.21 per cent) to 57,891.28 while the Nifty 50 climbed 196.55 points (1.15 per cent) to 17,298.50.

On the Sensex pack, gains in early trade were being led by Tech Mahindra, Wipro, Bajaj Finance, Asian Paints, Infosys and Bajaj Finserv. On the other hand, Larsen & Toubero (L&T), IndusInd Bank and NTPC were among the laggards.

Live Blog

Stocks, BSE Sensex, NSE Nifty, oil prices, gold, silver prices, commodity market and money markets live updates:

09:37 (IST)31 Jan 2022
Global market update

Asian share markets made guarded gains on Monday ahead of a week that is likely to see a rise in UK interest rates and mixed reports on U.S. jobs and manufacturing, while surging oil prices add to worries over inflation.

Lunar New Year holidays made for thin conditions and MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan nudged up 0.3% in slow trade. Japan's Nikkei bounced 1% from a 14-month trough, though local data on industrial output and retail sales undershot forecasts.

S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures were both flat, while EUROSTOXX 50 futures rose 1% and FTSE futures 0.6%.

(Reuters)

09:30 (IST)31 Jan 2022
Sensex stocks in early trade

On the Sensex pack, gains in early trade were being led by Tech Mahindra, Wipro, Bajaj Finance, Asian Paints, Infosys and Bajaj Finserv. On the other hand, Larsen & Toubero (L&T), IndusInd Bank and NTPC were among the laggards.

09:22 (IST)31 Jan 2022
Equity market at open

At 9:15 am, the Sensex was up 691.05 points (1.21 per cent) to trade at 57,891.28 in opening bell while the Nifty gained 196.55 points (1.15 per cent) at 17,298.50.

09:20 (IST)31 Jan 2022
Good morning!

Welcome to the markets live blog by Indian Express.

The benchmark equity indices on BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) erased their day’s gains and ended with marginal losses on Friday big private banks.

The S&P BSE Sensex slipped 76.71 points (0.13 per cent) to end at 57,200.23 while the Nifty 50 dipped 8.20 points (0.05 per cent) to settle at 17,101.95. Both the indices had opened around 1 per cent higher earlier in the day and traded in the green for the bulk of session before giving it up and slipping in the red in late afternoon trade.

