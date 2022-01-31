Market Live Updates: Sensex climbs nearly 700 points in opening trade ahead of Economic Survey

Share/Stock Live Updates: The benchmark equity indices on BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened over 1 per cent higher on Monday ahead of the presentation of the Economic Survey 2021-22 in Parliament.
At 9:15 am, the S&P BSE Sensex rose 691.05 points (1.21 per cent) to 57,891.28 while the Nifty 50 climbed 196.55 points (1.15 per cent) to 17,298.50.
On the Sensex pack, gains in early trade were being led by Tech Mahindra, Wipro, Bajaj Finance, Asian Paints, Infosys and Bajaj Finserv. On the other hand, Larsen & Toubero (L&T), IndusInd Bank and NTPC were among the laggards.
(with inputs from agencies)
Asian share markets made guarded gains on Monday ahead of a week that is likely to see a rise in UK interest rates and mixed reports on U.S. jobs and manufacturing, while surging oil prices add to worries over inflation.
Lunar New Year holidays made for thin conditions and MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan nudged up 0.3% in slow trade. Japan's Nikkei bounced 1% from a 14-month trough, though local data on industrial output and retail sales undershot forecasts.
S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures were both flat, while EUROSTOXX 50 futures rose 1% and FTSE futures 0.6%.
(Reuters)
On the Sensex pack, gains in early trade were being led by Tech Mahindra, Wipro, Bajaj Finance, Asian Paints, Infosys and Bajaj Finserv. On the other hand, Larsen & Toubero (L&T), IndusInd Bank and NTPC were among the laggards.
At 9:15 am, the Sensex was up 691.05 points (1.21 per cent) to trade at 57,891.28 in opening bell while the Nifty gained 196.55 points (1.15 per cent) at 17,298.50.
Welcome to the markets live blog by Indian Express.