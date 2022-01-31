Market Live Updates: Sensex climbs nearly 700 points in opening trade ahead of Economic Survey

Share/Stock Live Updates: The benchmark equity indices on BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened over 1 per cent higher on Monday ahead of the presentation of the Economic Survey 2021-22 in Parliament.

At 9:15 am, the S&P BSE Sensex rose 691.05 points (1.21 per cent) to 57,891.28 while the Nifty 50 climbed 196.55 points (1.15 per cent) to 17,298.50.

On the Sensex pack, gains in early trade were being led by Tech Mahindra, Wipro, Bajaj Finance, Asian Paints, Infosys and Bajaj Finserv. On the other hand, Larsen & Toubero (L&T), IndusInd Bank and NTPC were among the laggards.

(with inputs from agencies)