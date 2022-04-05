Market Live Updates: Sensex slides over 100 points in early deals, Nifty dips below 18,050-mark; Bajaj Finance, HDFC twins among top drags

Share/Stock Market Live Updates: Benchmark equity indices on BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened on a marginally negative note on Tuesday.
The S&P BSE Sensex slipped 138 points to 60,473.35 points in early trade while the Nifty 50 fell marginally to 18,033.10.
On the BSE benchmark, Bajaj Finance, HDFC twins – HDFC Bank and HDFC, Bajaj Finserv, Kotak Mahindra Bank and IndusInd Bank were the top laggards in the early trade. On the other hand, M&M, Tech Mahindra, TCS, Maruti Suzuki India, HCL Tech and Dr. Reddy’s were the top gainers.
(with inputs from agencies)
The new financial year of 2022-23 has seen a sharp rise in renewals of insurance premiums across categories with group health policy costs rising by up to 40 per cent cyber coverage witnessing an 80-100 per cent jump.
Reinsurers led by GIC Re and general insurers led by New India Assurance (NIA) have hiked their premiums by up to 20-30 per cent in certain segments – other than health and cyber — depending on the group and customers. Click here to read
Shares fell Tuesday in Asia and oil prices advanced after a tech-driven rally on Wall Street. Trading was light with many regional markets including those in China closed for holidays.
Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index edged 0.1% lower to 27,705.25 and the Kospi in Seoul also fell 0.1%, to 2,755.36. The S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.7% to 7,565.80. Malaysia fell while Singapore gained.
(AP)
Sensex slides over 138 points to 60,473.35 points in early trade; Nifty falls marginally to 18,033.10 points.
(PTI)