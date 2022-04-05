Market Live Updates: Sensex slides over 100 points in early deals, Nifty dips below 18,050-mark; Bajaj Finance, HDFC twins among top drags

Share/Stock Market Live Updates: Benchmark equity indices on BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened on a marginally negative note on Tuesday.

The S&P BSE Sensex slipped 138 points to 60,473.35 points in early trade while the Nifty 50 fell marginally to 18,033.10.

On the BSE benchmark, Bajaj Finance, HDFC twins – HDFC Bank and HDFC, Bajaj Finserv, Kotak Mahindra Bank and IndusInd Bank were the top laggards in the early trade. On the other hand, M&M, Tech Mahindra, TCS, Maruti Suzuki India, HCL Tech and Dr. Reddy’s were the top gainers.

(with inputs from agencies)