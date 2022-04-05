scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, April 05, 2022
Must Read
Live now

Market Live Updates: Sensex slides over 100 points in early deals, Nifty dips below 18,050-mark; Bajaj Finance, HDFC twins among top drags

Share Market, Stock Market Live Updates: Catch all the LIVE updates related to stocks, shares, currency and commodity markets here.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 5, 2022 10:06:10 am
BSE. (File express photo)

Share/Stock Market Live Updates: Benchmark equity indices on BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened on a marginally negative note on Tuesday.

The S&P BSE Sensex slipped 138 points to 60,473.35 points in early trade while the Nifty 50 fell marginally to 18,033.10.

On the BSE benchmark, Bajaj Finance, HDFC twins – HDFC Bank and HDFC, Bajaj Finserv, Kotak Mahindra Bank and IndusInd Bank were the top laggards in the early trade. On the other hand, M&M, Tech Mahindra, TCS, Maruti Suzuki India, HCL Tech and Dr. Reddy’s were the top gainers.

(with inputs from agencies)

Live Blog

Stocks, BSE Sensex, NSE Nifty, oil prices, gold, silver prices, commodity market and money markets live updates:

10:06 (IST)05 Apr 2022
Insurers raise premium: Group health, cyber cover now 40% to 100% costlier

The new financial year of 2022-23 has seen a sharp rise in renewals of insurance premiums across categories with group health policy costs rising by up to 40 per cent cyber coverage witnessing an 80-100 per cent jump.

Reinsurers led by GIC Re and general insurers led by New India Assurance (NIA) have hiked their premiums by up to 20-30 per cent in certain segments – other than health and cyber — depending on the group and customers. Click here to read

09:53 (IST)05 Apr 2022
Global market update

Shares fell Tuesday in Asia and oil prices advanced after a tech-driven rally on Wall Street. Trading was light with many regional markets including those in China closed for holidays.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index edged 0.1% lower to 27,705.25 and the Kospi in Seoul also fell 0.1%, to 2,755.36. The S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.7% to 7,565.80. Malaysia fell while Singapore gained.

(AP)

09:41 (IST)05 Apr 2022
Equity market in early trade

Sensex slides over 138 points to 60,473.35 points in early trade; Nifty falls marginally to 18,033.10 points.

(PTI)

The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) continued their bull run for the second consecutive session and rallied over 2 per cent on Monday led by a spike in the shares of HDFC and HDFC Bank following their merger announcement.

The S&P BSE Sensex surged 1,335.05 points (2.25 per cent) to settle at 60,611.74 while the Nifty 50 rallied 382.95 points (2.17 per cent) to end at 18,053.40.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd