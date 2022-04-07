scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, April 07, 2022
Must Read
Live now

Market Live Updates: Sensex drops over 350 points in early trade, Nifty dips below 17,750-mark

Share Market, Stock Market Live Updates: Catch all the LIVE updates related to stocks, shares, currency and commodity markets here.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 7, 2022 10:24:48 am
stock markets, Sensex, equity schemes, Passive funds, India news, Indian express, Indian express news, current affairsBSE building. (Express archive photo)

Share/Stock Market Live Updates: The benchmark equity indices on BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened on a negative note on Thursday as global sentiment soured after minutes of the US central bank’s last policy meeting pointed to aggressive rate hikes and investors awaited cues from the Reserve Bank of India’s policy meeting on Friday.

The S&P BSE Sensex tanked 354.54 points to 59,255.87 in early trade while the Nifty declined 91.35 points to 17,716.30.

On the Sensex pack, HDFC twins – HDFC and HDFC Bank were the top laggards in early trade along with Titan, Wipro, TCS and Infosys. On the other hand, Asian Paints, UltraTech, Sun Pharma, Dr. Reddy’s Labs, HUL and ICICI Bank were the top gainers.

(with inputs from agencies)

Live Blog

Stocks, BSE Sensex, NSE Nifty, oil prices, gold, silver prices, commodity market and money markets live updates:

10:24 (IST)07 Apr 2022
Global market update

Asian shares tracked a retreat on Wall Street after details from last month's Federal Reserve meeting showed the central bank plans to be aggressive in fighting inflation.

The Fed comments added to investor unease over the war in Ukraine, coronavirus outbreaks in China and persistent high inflation.

Benchmarks fell Thursday in all major regional markets. US futures fell while oil prices were higher.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index lost 1.9% to 26,858.32 while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong lost 1.3% to 21,791.30. The Shanghai composite index shed 1% to 3,251.06. South Korea's Kospi declined 1.4% to 2,696.64 and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gave up 0.6% to 7,449.10.

Overnight, the S&P 500 fell 1% to 4,481.15, adding to its losses from a day earlier. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.4% to 34,496.51 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.2% to 13,888.82.

(AP)

09:59 (IST)07 Apr 2022
Equity market in early trade

Sensex tanks 354.54 points to 59,255.87 in early trade; Nifty declines 91.35 points to 17,716.30.

(PTI)

Benchmark BSE Sensex tumbled 566 points to settle below the 60,000-level on Wednesday, dragged down by heavy selling in banking and IT stocks amid weak global trends.

The 30-share BSE barometer tanked 566.09 points or 0.94 per cent to finish at 59,610.41. The broader NSE Nifty declined by 149.75 points or 0.83 per cent to settle at 17,807.65.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd