Market Live Updates: Sensex drops over 350 points in early trade, Nifty dips below 17,750-mark

Share/Stock Market Live Updates: The benchmark equity indices on BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened on a negative note on Thursday as global sentiment soured after minutes of the US central bank’s last policy meeting pointed to aggressive rate hikes and investors awaited cues from the Reserve Bank of India’s policy meeting on Friday.
The S&P BSE Sensex tanked 354.54 points to 59,255.87 in early trade while the Nifty declined 91.35 points to 17,716.30.
On the Sensex pack, HDFC twins – HDFC and HDFC Bank were the top laggards in early trade along with Titan, Wipro, TCS and Infosys. On the other hand, Asian Paints, UltraTech, Sun Pharma, Dr. Reddy’s Labs, HUL and ICICI Bank were the top gainers.
(with inputs from agencies)
Asian shares tracked a retreat on Wall Street after details from last month's Federal Reserve meeting showed the central bank plans to be aggressive in fighting inflation.
The Fed comments added to investor unease over the war in Ukraine, coronavirus outbreaks in China and persistent high inflation.
Benchmarks fell Thursday in all major regional markets. US futures fell while oil prices were higher.
Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index lost 1.9% to 26,858.32 while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong lost 1.3% to 21,791.30. The Shanghai composite index shed 1% to 3,251.06. South Korea's Kospi declined 1.4% to 2,696.64 and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gave up 0.6% to 7,449.10.
Overnight, the S&P 500 fell 1% to 4,481.15, adding to its losses from a day earlier. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.4% to 34,496.51 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.2% to 13,888.82.
(AP)
(PTI)