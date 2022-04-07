Market Live Updates: Sensex drops over 350 points in early trade, Nifty dips below 17,750-mark

Global market update

Asian shares tracked a retreat on Wall Street after details from last month's Federal Reserve meeting showed the central bank plans to be aggressive in fighting inflation.

The Fed comments added to investor unease over the war in Ukraine, coronavirus outbreaks in China and persistent high inflation.

Benchmarks fell Thursday in all major regional markets. US futures fell while oil prices were higher.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index lost 1.9% to 26,858.32 while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong lost 1.3% to 21,791.30. The Shanghai composite index shed 1% to 3,251.06. South Korea's Kospi declined 1.4% to 2,696.64 and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gave up 0.6% to 7,449.10.

Overnight, the S&P 500 fell 1% to 4,481.15, adding to its losses from a day earlier. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.4% to 34,496.51 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.2% to 13,888.82.

(AP)