Sensex falls over 1,100 points in early deals, Nifty dips below 17,200-mark; Infosys crashes 9%

The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) fell nearly 2 per cent lower in the early trade on Monday weighed by weakness in IT stocks after Infosys crashed nearly 9 per cent on missing March-quarter profit estimates.

At 9:53 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 1,116.27 points (1.91 per cent) at 57,222.66 while the Nifty 50 was trading at 17,184.25, down 291.40 points (1.67 per cent). Both the indices had opened over 1.5 per cent earlier in the day and slipped around 2 per cent in the first few minutes of the trade.

On the Sensex pack, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, HDFC twins – HDFC and HDFC Bank, Wipro and TCS were the top laggards in the early trade. On the other hand, NTPC, Tata Steel, M&M, Maruti Suzuki and ITC were the gainers.

Shares of IT-major Infosys, the country’s second-largest software services provider slumped as much as 8.96 per cent to hit a low of Rs 1592.05 on the BSE. It was the top laggard in both Sensex and Nifty during the early trade. On Wednesday, after the market hours, the company announced its March quarter (Q4FY22) results and missed estimates for headline numbers for Q4. However, it offered an encouraging revenue growth guidance for FY23 of 13-15 per cent in constant currency terms. The software giant posted net profits for Q4FY22 of Rs 5,686 crore. Revenues for the quarter rose to Rs 32,276 crore.

Going ahead, market participants will watch out for the wholesale inflation (WPI) data which is set to be released later in the day during the market hours.

“Infosys results came worse than expected with rising attrition and weakening margins even though growth prospects appear bright. IT valuations may come under pressure dragging the index down,” V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services said in a morning note.

“A clear trend in the market is preference for value over growth. This trend and the outperformance of the mid-caps are likely to continue. Investors will get buying opportunities in these segments on declines,” he noted.