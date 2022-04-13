Sensex climbs over 400 points in early trade, Nifty above 17,650-mark on global cues

Share market today: The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened higher and rose over 0.7 per cent during the early trade on Wednesday tracking gains in the broader Asian market.

The S&P BSE Sensex briefly reclaimed the 59,000-mark, as it rose 427.45 points (0.73 per cent) to touch 59,003.82 while the Nifty 50 rose 133.35 points (0.76 per cent) to 17,663.65.

The gains in the early trade on the BSE benchmark were being led by Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finserv, ITC, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and Bajaj Finance. On the other hand, Asian Paints, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Titan Company and Nestle India were among the laggards.

“There are strong market headwinds emerging for the near-term. Inflation in the US at 8.5 per cent in March, dollar index above 100 and the imminent monetary tightening by Fed which might lead to a recession are negatives for global equity markets. In India the March inflation print has come above estimates at 6.95 per cent. This will push up the 10-year yields. Since only some of these negatives are discounted by the market, there can be more selling particularly from FIIs who have again turned big sellers,” said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

“Safety is now in segments which are unlikely to be impacted by inflation and potentially rising interest rates. Companies with high market share and pricing power will withstand the headwinds. It is also important to remember that in the early stage of inflation earnings of companies will go up,” he noted.

Global market

Asian shares rose on Wednesday boosted by US inflation figures that fared better than markets’ worst expectations – and caused US yields to pause their march higher – though Chinese shares remained pressured by COVID-19.

Share market sentiment was also capped by gains in oil and other commodity prices after Russian President Vladimir Putin said that on-and-off peace negotiations “have again returned to a dead-end situation for us”, which also hurt the euro.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.5 per cent and Japan’s Nikkei jumped 1.54 per cent. S&P500 futures gained 0.2 per cent and Nasdaq futures gained 0.57 per cent in Asia trade.

-global market input from Reuters