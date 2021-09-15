Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 50 points, Nifty tests 17,400

Share/Stock Market LIVE Updates: The benchmark indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange opened marginally higher on Wednesday.
The S&P BSE Sensex climbed 64.24 points to 58,311.33 in opening trade, while the Nifty 50 advanced 22.05 points to 17,402.05.
Titan, NTPC, Bharti Airtel, PowerGrid and M&M were the top gainers in the early trade while Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra and HDFC Bank were among the laggards.
A discussion to enact taxing of petroleum products including petrol, diesel, and aviation turbine fuel under the ambit of Goods and Services Tax (GST) is likely to take place in the 45th GST Council meeting on Friday. While this move is expected to bring in uniformity for taxing petroleum products, it would also entail a loss in the revenue share of taxes levied by the states and cesses by the Centre.
The Council in its meeting scheduled in Lucknow is likely to consider extending the time for duty relief on Covid essentials along with possibility of inclusion of food delivery apps like Swiggy and Zomato as restaurant services, sources said. The move for food apps is expected to shift the compliance burden to them instead of restaurants and will help in curbing tax evasion. It will discuss the modalities of continuation of compensation cess beyond June 2022. Click here to read
Asian shares fell on Wednesday as weak Chinese economic data reinforced worries about slowing growth globally as well as in the world's second-biggest economy amid fraught nerves over a still-dominant pandemic and tapering of central banks' stimulus.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 0.82%, extending earlier losses after the release of the Chinese data, while Tokyo's Nikkei shed 0.89%, moving off a more than 31-year closing-high the day before.
Chinese blue chips were down 0.73%. The Hong Kong benchmark shed 0.87% dragged down by casino stocks as the gaming hub of Macau begins a consultation ahead of a closely watched rebidding of its multi-billion dollar casinos next year.
