Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 50 points, Nifty tests 17,400

GST Council to take up fuel inclusion, food delivery apps

A discussion to enact taxing of petroleum products including petrol, diesel, and aviation turbine fuel under the ambit of Goods and Services Tax (GST) is likely to take place in the 45th GST Council meeting on Friday. While this move is expected to bring in uniformity for taxing petroleum products, it would also entail a loss in the revenue share of taxes levied by the states and cesses by the Centre.

The Council in its meeting scheduled in Lucknow is likely to consider extending the time for duty relief on Covid essentials along with possibility of inclusion of food delivery apps like Swiggy and Zomato as restaurant services, sources said. The move for food apps is expected to shift the compliance burden to them instead of restaurants and will help in curbing tax evasion. It will discuss the modalities of continuation of compensation cess beyond June 2022. Click here to read