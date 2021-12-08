Market Live Updates: Sensex up over 650 points in early trade, Nifty above 17,350-mark ahead of RBI meet outcome

People stand outside the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), after Sensex surpassed the 60,000 level for the first time, in Mumbai, India, September 24, 2021. (REUTERS/File Photo)

Share/Stock Live Updates: The topline equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened over 1 per cent higher on Wednesday ahead of the ourcome of the RBI monetary policy committee meeting.

The S&P BSE Sensex rallied 676.88 points to 58,310.53 in opening deals while the Nifty 50 surged 197.75 points to 17,374.45.

Infosys, HCL Technologies, Bajaj Finance, Bharti Airtel, Tech Mahindra, larsen & Toubro and Reliance Industries were the top gainers on the Sensex in the early trade.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will address the media at 10 am today to brief about the decisions taken by the Monetary Policy Committee in its three-day bi-monthly meeting.

