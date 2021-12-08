scorecardresearch
Wednesday, December 08, 2021
Market Live Updates: Sensex up over 650 points in early trade, Nifty above 17,350-mark ahead of RBI meet outcome

Share Market, Stock Market Live Updates: Catch all the LIVE updates related to stocks, shares, currency and commodity markets here.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: December 8, 2021 9:41:46 am
stock market, sensex live, sensex share pricePeople stand outside the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), after Sensex surpassed the 60,000 level for the first time, in Mumbai, India, September 24, 2021. (REUTERS/File Photo)

Share/Stock Live Updates: The topline equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened over 1 per cent higher on Wednesday ahead of the ourcome of the RBI monetary policy committee meeting.

The S&P BSE Sensex rallied 676.88 points to 58,310.53 in opening deals while the Nifty 50 surged 197.75 points to 17,374.45.

Infosys, HCL Technologies, Bajaj Finance, Bharti Airtel, Tech Mahindra, larsen & Toubro and Reliance Industries were the top gainers on the Sensex in the early trade.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will address the media at 10 am today to brief about the decisions taken by the Monetary Policy Committee in its three-day bi-monthly meeting.

Live Blog

Stocks, BSE Sensex, NSE Nifty, Crude oil prices, gold, silver prices, commodity market and money markets LIVE updates:

09:39 (IST)08 Dec 2021
RIL, Abu Dhabi firm to invest $2 billion in UAE petrochem unit

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and Abu Dhabi Chemicals Derivatives Company RSC Ltd have proposed to invest $2 billion in a petrochemical production facility in the UAE.

The new joint-venture will construct and operate a chlor-alkali, ethylene dichloride (EDC) and polyvinyl chloride (PVC) production facility, with an investment of more than $2 billion. Representing the first production of these chemicals in the UAE, the project will enable the substitution of imports and the creation of new local value chains, while also meeting growing demand for these chemicals globally, RIL said. Click here to read

09:37 (IST)08 Dec 2021
Equity market at open

Sensex rallies 676.88 pts to 58,310.53 in opening session; Nifty surges 197.75 pts to 17,374.45.

On Tuesday, the benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) settled over 1.5 per cent higher as investors looked past concerns surrounding the Omicron coronavirus variant led by gains in auto, metals, realty and banking stocks.

The S&P BSE Sensex rallied 886.51 points (1.56 per cent) to end at 57,633.65 while the broader Nifty 50 surged 264.45 points (1.56 per cent) to settle at 17,176.70.

