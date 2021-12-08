Market Live Updates: Sensex up over 650 points in early trade, Nifty above 17,350-mark ahead of RBI meet outcome

Share/Stock Live Updates: The topline equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened over 1 per cent higher on Wednesday ahead of the ourcome of the RBI monetary policy committee meeting.
The S&P BSE Sensex rallied 676.88 points to 58,310.53 in opening deals while the Nifty 50 surged 197.75 points to 17,374.45.
Infosys, HCL Technologies, Bajaj Finance, Bharti Airtel, Tech Mahindra, larsen & Toubro and Reliance Industries were the top gainers on the Sensex in the early trade.
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will address the media at 10 am today to brief about the decisions taken by the Monetary Policy Committee in its three-day bi-monthly meeting.
(with inputs from agencies)
Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and Abu Dhabi Chemicals Derivatives Company RSC Ltd have proposed to invest $2 billion in a petrochemical production facility in the UAE.
The new joint-venture will construct and operate a chlor-alkali, ethylene dichloride (EDC) and polyvinyl chloride (PVC) production facility, with an investment of more than $2 billion. Representing the first production of these chemicals in the UAE, the project will enable the substitution of imports and the creation of new local value chains, while also meeting growing demand for these chemicals globally, RIL said. Click here to read
(PTI)