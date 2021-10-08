Market Live Updates: Sensex up 200 points, Nifty above 17,850 ahead of RBI monetary policy outcome

Share/Stock Live Updates: The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange opened higher ahead of the outcome of the monetary policy by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
The S&P BSE Sensex jumped 223.79 points to 59,901.62 in the opening deals while the Nifty 50 advanced 77.75 points to 17,868.10.
On the Sensex pack, Tata Steel, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, TCS, Dr Reddy’s, L&T were the top gainers in early trade while HUL, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance, HDFC, Nestle India were the top laggards.
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will brief on the outcome of the central bank’s Monetary Policy Committee meeting at 10 am today.
The Monetary Policy Committee of the Reserve Bank of India kept repo rate unchanged at 4 per cent
Asian shares rose on Friday as Chinese shares returned from a one week holiday upbeat, tracking a global rally, while investors also eyed key U.S. jobs data for any fresh insight into the timing of Federal Reserve tapering.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.5%, after rallying 2.1% the day before, its biggest daily gain since August. Japan's Nikkei index advanced 1.8%.
Chinese blue chips gained 0.56% as they resumed trading after being closed for the National Day holiday, while Hong Kong, which has been open all week, gained 1%. Elsewhere, Australian shares rose 0.84%, helped by mining stocks amid surging commodities prices.
