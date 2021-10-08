scorecardresearch
Friday, October 08, 2021
Market Live Updates: Sensex up 200 points, Nifty above 17,850 ahead of RBI monetary policy outcome

Share Market, Stock Market Live Updates: Catch all the LIVE updates related to stocks, shares, currency and commodity markets here.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: October 8, 2021 10:04:06 am
BSE in Mumbai. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

Share/Stock Live Updates: The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange opened higher ahead of the outcome of the monetary policy by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The S&P BSE Sensex jumped 223.79 points to 59,901.62 in the opening deals while the Nifty 50 advanced 77.75 points to 17,868.10.

On the Sensex pack, Tata Steel, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, TCS, Dr Reddy’s, L&T were the top gainers in early trade while HUL, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance, HDFC, Nestle India were the top laggards.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will brief on the outcome of the central bank’s Monetary Policy Committee meeting at 10 am today.

(with inputs from agencies)

Live Blog

Stocks, BSE Sensex, NSE Nifty, Crude oil prices, gold, silver prices, commodity market and money markets LIVE updates:

10:04 (IST)08 Oct 2021
JUST IN | RBI keeps repo rate unchanged

The Monetary Policy Committee of the Reserve Bank of India kept repo rate unchanged at 4 per cent

09:46 (IST)08 Oct 2021
Global market update

Asian shares rose on Friday as Chinese shares returned from a one week holiday upbeat, tracking a global rally, while investors also eyed key U.S. jobs data for any fresh insight into the timing of Federal Reserve tapering.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.5%, after rallying 2.1% the day before, its biggest daily gain since August. Japan's Nikkei index advanced 1.8%.

Chinese blue chips gained 0.56% as they resumed trading after being closed for the National Day holiday, while Hong Kong, which has been open all week, gained 1%. Elsewhere, Australian shares rose 0.84%, helped by mining stocks amid surging commodities prices.

(Reuters)

09:38 (IST)08 Oct 2021
Equity markets at open

Sensex jumps 223.79 pts to 59,901.62 in opening session; Nifty advances 77.75 pts to 17,868.10.

(PTI)

On Thursday, the benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange ended over 0.75 per cent higher taking cues from their global peers and a drop in energy prices.

The S&P BSE Sensex surged 488.10 points (0.82 per cent) to end at 59,677.83, while the Nifty 50 rose 144.35 points (0.82 per cent) to end at 17,790.35.

