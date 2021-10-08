Market Live Updates: Sensex up 200 points, Nifty above 17,850 ahead of RBI monetary policy outcome

Share/Stock Live Updates: The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange opened higher ahead of the outcome of the monetary policy by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The S&P BSE Sensex jumped 223.79 points to 59,901.62 in the opening deals while the Nifty 50 advanced 77.75 points to 17,868.10.

On the Sensex pack, Tata Steel, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, TCS, Dr Reddy’s, L&T were the top gainers in early trade while HUL, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance, HDFC, Nestle India were the top laggards.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will brief on the outcome of the central bank’s Monetary Policy Committee meeting at 10 am today.

