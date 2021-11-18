Market Live Updates: Indices open with marginal gains, Sensex up 50 pts; Paytm to list today

Share/Stock Live Updates: The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened on a flat note with marginal gains on Thursday aided gains in FMCG stocks.
The S&P BSE Sensex advanced 50.01 points to 60,058.34 in opening deals while the Nifty 50 inched 11.40 points higher at 17,910.05.
On the Sensex, gains in the early trade were led by ITC, State Bank of India (SBI), Asian Paints, Power Grid Corporation of India, Titan Company and Bajaj Finance. On the other hand, Maruti Suzuki India, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, HCL Technologies, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and Axis Bank were among the laggards.
Going ahead, Paytm is set to be listed in the bourses at 10 am today.
(with inputs from agencies)
Asian shares mostly declined Thursday after stock indexes shuffled lower on Wall Street.
Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 dipped 0.7% to 29,490.53 in early trading. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 edged up 0.2% to 7,381.40, while South Korea's Kospi slipped 0.6% to 2,944.52. Hong Kong's Hang Seng dropped 1.7% to 25,227.83. The Shanghai Composite shed 0.5% to 3,520.77.
On Wall Street, the S&P 500 fell 12.23 points, or 0.3%, to 4,688.67 after earlier drifting between a tiny gain and a 0.4% decline. It's sitting just 13.03 points below its all-time high set a week and a half ago.
(AP)
Sensex advances 50.01 pts to 60,058.34 in opening session; Nifty inches 11.40 pts higher at 17,910.05.
(PTI)