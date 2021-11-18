Market Live Updates: Indices open with marginal gains, Sensex up 50 pts; Paytm to list today

People stand outside the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), after Sensex surpassed the 60,000 level for the first time, in Mumbai, India, September 24, 2021. (REUTERS/File Photo)

Share/Stock Live Updates: The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened on a flat note with marginal gains on Thursday aided gains in FMCG stocks.

The S&P BSE Sensex advanced 50.01 points to 60,058.34 in opening deals while the Nifty 50 inched 11.40 points higher at 17,910.05.

On the Sensex, gains in the early trade were led by ITC, State Bank of India (SBI), Asian Paints, Power Grid Corporation of India, Titan Company and Bajaj Finance. On the other hand, Maruti Suzuki India, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, HCL Technologies, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and Axis Bank were among the laggards.

Going ahead, Paytm is set to be listed in the bourses at 10 am today.