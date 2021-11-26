Market Live Updates: Sensex crashes over 700 points in early trade, Nifty slips near 17,300-mark; banks, financials, autos drag

Share/Stock Live Updates: The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened over 1 per cent lower on Friday amid weakness in the Asian market.
The S&P BSE Sensex plunged 705.93 points to 58,089.16 in opening deals, while the Nifty 50 tanked 230.40 points to 17,305.85.
On the Sensex pack, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Maruti Suzuki India, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv and ICICI Bank were the biggest losers in the early trade on Friday.
Asian stocks suffered their sharpest drop in two months on Friday after the detection of a new and possibly vaccine-resistant coronavirus variant sent investors scurrying toward the safety of bonds, the yen and the dollar.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1.3%, its sharpest drop since September. Casino and beverage shares sold off in Hong Kong, and travel stocks dropped in Sydney.
Japan's Nikkei skidded 2.5% and U.S. crude oil futures fell nearly 2% as well amid fresh demand fears.
