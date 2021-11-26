scorecardresearch
Friday, November 26, 2021
Market Live Updates: Sensex crashes over 700 points in early trade, Nifty slips near 17,300-mark; banks, financials, autos drag

Share Market, Stock Market Live Updates: Catch all the LIVE updates related to stocks, shares, currency and commodity markets here.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: November 26, 2021 9:43:38 am
Bombay Stock Exchange building. (Express archive photo)

Share/Stock Live Updates: The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened over 1 per cent lower on Friday amid weakness in the Asian market.

The S&P BSE Sensex plunged 705.93 points to 58,089.16 in opening deals, while the Nifty 50 tanked 230.40 points to 17,305.85.

On the Sensex pack, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Maruti Suzuki India, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv and ICICI Bank were the biggest losers in the early trade on Friday.

(with inputs from agencies)

Live Blog

09:40 (IST)26 Nov 2021
Global market update

Asian stocks suffered their sharpest drop in two months on Friday after the detection of a new and possibly vaccine-resistant coronavirus variant sent investors scurrying toward the safety of bonds, the yen and the dollar.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1.3%, its sharpest drop since September. Casino and beverage shares sold off in Hong Kong, and travel stocks dropped in Sydney.

Japan's Nikkei skidded 2.5% and U.S. crude oil futures fell nearly 2% as well amid fresh demand fears.

(Reuters)

09:38 (IST)26 Nov 2021
Equity market at open

Sensex plunges 705.93 to 58,089.16 in opening session; Nifty tanks 230.40 pts to 17,305.85.

(PTI)

Equity benchmark Sensex rebounded 454 points on Thursday, boosted by gains in index heavyweight Reliance Industries amid a positive trend in global markets.

The 30-share index ended 454.10 points or 0.78 per cent higher at 58,795.09. Similarly, the NSE Nifty surged 121.20 points or 0.70 per cent to close at 17,536.25.

