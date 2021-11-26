Market Live Updates: Sensex crashes over 700 points in early trade, Nifty slips near 17,300-mark; banks, financials, autos drag

Global market update

Asian stocks suffered their sharpest drop in two months on Friday after the detection of a new and possibly vaccine-resistant coronavirus variant sent investors scurrying toward the safety of bonds, the yen and the dollar.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1.3%, its sharpest drop since September. Casino and beverage shares sold off in Hong Kong, and travel stocks dropped in Sydney.

Japan's Nikkei skidded 2.5% and U.S. crude oil futures fell nearly 2% as well amid fresh demand fears.

(Reuters)