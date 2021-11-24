scorecardresearch
Wednesday, November 24, 2021
Market Live Updates: Sensex up 150 points, Nifty above 17,550-mark; telcos, energy shares gain

Share Market, Stock Market Live Updates: Catch all the LIVE updates related to stocks, shares, currency and commodity markets here.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: November 24, 2021 10:28:15 am
stock market, sensex live, sensex share pricePeople stand outside the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), after Sensex surpassed the 60,000 level for the first time, in Mumbai, India, September 24, 2021. (REUTERS/File Photo)

Share/Stock Live Updates: The frontline equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened on a positive note on Wednesday aided by telecom, power and energy shares.

The S&P BSE Sensex was up 187.89 points (0.32 per cent) at 58,852.22 in early trade, while the Nifty 50 rose 59.85 points (0.34 per cent) to 17,563.20.

On the BSE benchmark, Bharti Airtel, Power Grid, NTPC, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries and Reliance Industries (RIL) were major gainers – rising as much as 2.04 per cent. On the other hand, Bajaj Finserv, Tech Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki India, Asian Paints and Infosys were among the major laggards.

Stocks, BSE Sensex, NSE Nifty, Crude oil prices, gold, silver prices, commodity market and money markets LIVE updates:

10:28 (IST)24 Nov 2021
Global market update

Share markets were jittery in early Asia on Wednesday as trading was buffeted by a step-up in U.S. Treasury yields as well as volatile oil prices in the face of price-cooling moves by the United States and other nations.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slid 0.24%, while Japan's benchmark Nikkei stock price index fell 1.13%, as it returned from holiday and caught up with global falls the day before.

10:08 (IST)24 Nov 2021
Equity market at open

Sensex gains 82.75 points to 58,747.08 in opening session; Nifty edges higher by 15.55 points to 17,518.90.

On Tuesday, the benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) had snapped out of a four-session losing streak and ended around 0.5 per cent higher led by gains in market heavyweight Reliance Industries (RIL), Bharti Airtel and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

The S&P BSE Sensex climbed 198.44 points (0.34 per cent) to end at 58,664.33, while the Nifty 50 settled at 17,503.35, up 86.80 points (0.50 per cent).

