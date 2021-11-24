Market Live Updates: Sensex up 150 points, Nifty above 17,550-mark; telcos, energy shares gain

People stand outside the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), after Sensex surpassed the 60,000 level for the first time, in Mumbai, India, September 24, 2021. (REUTERS/File Photo)

Share/Stock Live Updates: The frontline equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened on a positive note on Wednesday aided by telecom, power and energy shares.

The S&P BSE Sensex was up 187.89 points (0.32 per cent) at 58,852.22 in early trade, while the Nifty 50 rose 59.85 points (0.34 per cent) to 17,563.20.

On the BSE benchmark, Bharti Airtel, Power Grid, NTPC, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries and Reliance Industries (RIL) were major gainers – rising as much as 2.04 per cent. On the other hand, Bajaj Finserv, Tech Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki India, Asian Paints and Infosys were among the major laggards.

