Market Live Updates: Sensex up 150 points, Nifty above 17,550-mark; telcos, energy shares gain

Share/Stock Live Updates: The frontline equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened on a positive note on Wednesday aided by telecom, power and energy shares.
The S&P BSE Sensex was up 187.89 points (0.32 per cent) at 58,852.22 in early trade, while the Nifty 50 rose 59.85 points (0.34 per cent) to 17,563.20.
On the BSE benchmark, Bharti Airtel, Power Grid, NTPC, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries and Reliance Industries (RIL) were major gainers – rising as much as 2.04 per cent. On the other hand, Bajaj Finserv, Tech Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki India, Asian Paints and Infosys were among the major laggards.
Share markets were jittery in early Asia on Wednesday as trading was buffeted by a step-up in U.S. Treasury yields as well as volatile oil prices in the face of price-cooling moves by the United States and other nations.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slid 0.24%, while Japan's benchmark Nikkei stock price index fell 1.13%, as it returned from holiday and caught up with global falls the day before.
Sensex gains 82.75 points to 58,747.08 in opening session; Nifty edges higher by 15.55 points to 17,518.90.
