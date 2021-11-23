Market Live Updates: Sensex slips over 400 points in early trade, Nifty dips below 17,300-mark

Global market update

Asia stocks were mostly lower on Tuesday, tracking a retreat on Wall Street after President Joe Biden picked Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to lead the central bank for a second term, reinforcing expectations the U.S. will taper its stimulus soon.

MSCI's gauge of Asia Pacific stocks outside Japan fell 0.49%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index and China's benchmark CSI300 Index opened 1.1% and 0.2% lower, respectively.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 outperformed with a 0.55% gain, boosted by miners and energy stocks. Japanese markets were closed for a public holiday.

