Tuesday, November 23, 2021
Market Live Updates: Sensex slips over 400 points in early trade, Nifty dips below 17,300-mark

Share Market, Stock Market Live Updates: Catch all the LIVE updates related to stocks, shares, currency and commodity markets here.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: November 23, 2021 10:05:02 am
Bombay Stock Exchange building. (Express archive photo)

Share/Stock Live Updates: The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened over 0.5 per cent lower on Tuesday weighed by information technology, banking and financial stocks amid weakness in the global market.

The S&P BSE Sensex fell 431.93 points to 58,033.96 in opening deals, while the Nifty 50 slumpped 134.20 points to 17,282.35.

On the Sensex, ICICI Bank was the top loser in the early session followed by Infosys, Reliance Industries, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Auto and HCL Technologies.

(with inputs from agencies)

Stocks, BSE Sensex, NSE Nifty, Crude oil prices, gold, silver prices, commodity market and money markets LIVE updates:

09:56 (IST)23 Nov 2021
Global market update

Asia stocks were mostly lower on Tuesday, tracking a retreat on Wall Street after President Joe Biden picked Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to lead the central bank for a second term, reinforcing expectations the U.S. will taper its stimulus soon.

MSCI's gauge of Asia Pacific stocks outside Japan fell 0.49%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index and China's benchmark CSI300 Index opened 1.1% and 0.2% lower, respectively.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 outperformed with a 0.55% gain, boosted by miners and energy stocks. Japanese markets were closed for a public holiday.

(Reuters)

09:51 (IST)23 Nov 2021
Equity market at open

Sensex tumbles 431.93 pts to 58,033.96 in opening session; Nifty slumps 134.20 pts to 17,282.35.

(PTI)

On Monday, domestic stock markets came under heavy sell-off that sent the benchmark Sensex crashing by over 1,100 points, or nearly 2 per cent — the steepest fall since April this year.

Concerns over the government taking a step back on its reform agenda on the farm laws front, decision by Reliance Industries Ltd to “re-evaluate” the Saudi Aramco deal and Paytm’s’ relentless fall spooked market sentiment at a time when inflation and interest rate worries are taking a toll.

