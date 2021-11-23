Market Live Updates: Sensex slips over 400 points in early trade, Nifty dips below 17,300-mark

Share/Stock Live Updates: The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened over 0.5 per cent lower on Tuesday weighed by information technology, banking and financial stocks amid weakness in the global market.
The S&P BSE Sensex fell 431.93 points to 58,033.96 in opening deals, while the Nifty 50 slumpped 134.20 points to 17,282.35.
On the Sensex, ICICI Bank was the top loser in the early session followed by Infosys, Reliance Industries, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Auto and HCL Technologies.
Asia stocks were mostly lower on Tuesday, tracking a retreat on Wall Street after President Joe Biden picked Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to lead the central bank for a second term, reinforcing expectations the U.S. will taper its stimulus soon.
MSCI's gauge of Asia Pacific stocks outside Japan fell 0.49%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index and China's benchmark CSI300 Index opened 1.1% and 0.2% lower, respectively.
Australia's S&P/ASX 200 outperformed with a 0.55% gain, boosted by miners and energy stocks. Japanese markets were closed for a public holiday.
