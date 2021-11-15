Market Live Updates: Sensex rises 300 points in early trade, Nifty inches closer to 18,200-mark

Share/Stock Live Updates: The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened on a positive note on Monday led by banking stocks amid positive cues in global market.
The S&P BSE Sensex jumped 315.89 points to 61,002.58 in the opening deals, while Nifty 50 surged 90.30 points to 18,193.05.
HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank ITC, Axis Bank and Reliance Industries (RIL) were the top contributors to the BSE benchmark in early trade on Monday.
(with inputs from agencies)
Asian shares edged higher on Monday as Chinese economic data surprised on the high side, challenging wagers the economy was stuck in a downturn although a decline in mainland house prices was a worry.
Chinese blue chips were steady on the data, while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.4%, after popping higher late last week.
Japan's Nikkei gained 0.5% as data showing economic activity shrank by more than expected in the third quarter only reinforced the case for aggressive fiscal stimulus.
Elsewhere, the U.N. climate conference in Scotland managed to hammer out a deal on emissions, but only by watering down a commitment to phase out coal.
Wall Street eased last week to break a string of gains, though the major indices were only a shade off all-time highs. S&P 500 futures firmed 0.1% in early trade on Monday, while Nasdaq futures added 0.2%.
(Reuters)
(PTI)