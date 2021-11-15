scorecardresearch
Monday, November 15, 2021
Market Live Updates: Sensex rises 300 points in early trade, Nifty inches closer to 18,200-mark

Share Market, Stock Market Live Updates: Catch all the LIVE updates related to stocks, shares, currency and commodity markets here.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: November 15, 2021 9:37:47 am
Bombay Stock Exchange building. (Express archive photo)

Share/Stock Live Updates: The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened on a positive note on Monday led by banking stocks amid positive cues in global market.

The S&P BSE Sensex jumped 315.89 points to 61,002.58 in the opening deals, while Nifty 50 surged 90.30 points to 18,193.05.

HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank ITC, Axis Bank and Reliance Industries (RIL) were the top contributors to the BSE benchmark in early trade on Monday.

(with inputs from agencies)

Live Blog

Stocks, BSE Sensex, NSE Nifty, Crude oil prices, gold, silver prices, commodity market and money markets LIVE updates:

09:37 (IST)15 Nov 2021
Global market update

Asian shares edged higher on Monday as Chinese economic data surprised on the high side, challenging wagers the economy was stuck in a downturn although a decline in mainland house prices was a worry.

Chinese blue chips were steady on the data, while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.4%, after popping higher late last week.

Japan's Nikkei gained 0.5% as data showing economic activity shrank by more than expected in the third quarter only reinforced the case for aggressive fiscal stimulus.

Elsewhere, the U.N. climate conference in Scotland managed to hammer out a deal on emissions, but only by watering down a commitment to phase out coal.

Wall Street eased last week to break a string of gains, though the major indices were only a shade off all-time highs. S&P 500 futures firmed 0.1% in early trade on Monday, while Nasdaq futures added 0.2%.

(Reuters)

09:32 (IST)15 Nov 2021
Equity market at open

Sensex jumps 315.89 pts to 61,002.58 in opening session; Nifty surges 90.30 pts to 18,193.05.

(PTI)

On Friday, the benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) had ended over 1 per cent higher aided by gains in index majors Infosys, HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries amid positive global cues.

The S&P BSE Sensex surged 767.00 points (1.28 per cent) to end at 60,686.69 while the Nifty 50 rallied 229.15 points (1.28 per cent) to settle at 18,102.75.

