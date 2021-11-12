Market Live Update: Sensex rises over 300 points in early trade, Nifty inches closer to 18,000-mark; metals, IT, banks gain

BSE in Mumbai. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

Share/Stock Live Updates: The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened over 0.5 per cent higher on Friday aided by gains in metal, information technology (IT) and banking stocks amid positive global cues.

The S&P BSE Sensex jumped 340.32 points to 60,260.01 in opening deals while the Nifty 50 surged 112.30 points to 17,985.90.

Infosys, Reliance Industries (RIL), Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) were the top contributors to the Sensex’s rally in early trade.

