Friday, November 12, 2021
Market Live Update: Sensex rises over 300 points in early trade, Nifty inches closer to 18,000-mark; metals, IT, banks gain

Share Market, Stock Market Live Updates: Catch all the LIVE updates related to stocks, shares, currency and commodity markets here.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: November 12, 2021 10:09:35 am
BSE in Mumbai. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

Share/Stock Live Updates: The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened over 0.5 per cent higher on Friday aided by gains in metal, information technology (IT) and banking stocks amid positive global cues.

The S&P BSE Sensex jumped 340.32 points to 60,260.01 in opening deals while the Nifty 50 surged 112.30 points to 17,985.90.

Infosys, Reliance Industries (RIL), Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) were the top contributors to the Sensex’s rally in early trade.

(with inputs from agencies)

Live Blog

Stocks, BSE Sensex, NSE Nifty, Crude oil prices, gold, silver prices, commodity market and money markets LIVE updates:

10:09 (IST)12 Nov 2021
Fino Payments Bank makes a weak debut, lists at over 5% below issue price

Shares of Fino Payments Bank made a weak debut and got listed at a loss of over 5 per cent below their issue price in the stock exchanges today.

The scrip got listed at Rs 544.35 apiece on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), thereby registering a fall of 5.66 per cent from its offer price of Rs 577.00, while on the BSE, it opened at Rs 548.00, down 5.03 per cent from the issue price. Click here to read

09:43 (IST)12 Nov 2021
Global market update

Asian share prices advanced on Friday as a shock from a surprisingly strong U.S. inflation reading ebbed, with investors now hopeful that the worst price hikes could be soon over.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.7% to reach its highest level in two weeks while Japan's Nikkei gained 1.1%, helped by brisk earnings.

U.S. stock futures were up about 0.3% after a mixed session on Thursday when the S&P 500 ended 0.06% higher while tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 0.52%.

(Reuters)

09:42 (IST)12 Nov 2021
Equity market at open

Sensex jumps 340.32 pts to 60,260.01 in opening session; Nifty surges 112.30 pts to 17,985.90.

(PTI)

Thursday, the frontline equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) had ended nearly 1 per cent lower dragged by banks pharmaceutical and automobile stocks amid weak global cues.

The S&P BSE Sensex slumped 433.13 points (0.72 per cent) to end below the 60,000 level mark at 59,919.69 while the Nifty 50 declined 143.60 points (0.80 per cent) to settle at 17,873.60.

