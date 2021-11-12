Market Live Update: Sensex rises over 300 points in early trade, Nifty inches closer to 18,000-mark; metals, IT, banks gain

Share/Stock Live Updates: The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened over 0.5 per cent higher on Friday aided by gains in metal, information technology (IT) and banking stocks amid positive global cues.
The S&P BSE Sensex jumped 340.32 points to 60,260.01 in opening deals while the Nifty 50 surged 112.30 points to 17,985.90.
Infosys, Reliance Industries (RIL), Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) were the top contributors to the Sensex’s rally in early trade.
Shares of Fino Payments Bank made a weak debut and got listed at a loss of over 5 per cent below their issue price in the stock exchanges today.
The scrip got listed at Rs 544.35 apiece on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), thereby registering a fall of 5.66 per cent from its offer price of Rs 577.00, while on the BSE, it opened at Rs 548.00, down 5.03 per cent from the issue price. Click here to read
Asian share prices advanced on Friday as a shock from a surprisingly strong U.S. inflation reading ebbed, with investors now hopeful that the worst price hikes could be soon over.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.7% to reach its highest level in two weeks while Japan's Nikkei gained 1.1%, helped by brisk earnings.
U.S. stock futures were up about 0.3% after a mixed session on Thursday when the S&P 500 ended 0.06% higher while tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 0.52%.
