Market Live Updates: Sensex up over 250 points in early trade, Nifty above 17,450-mark

Share/Stock Live Updates: The frontline equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened marginally higher on Friday aided by information technology (IT), banking and energy stocks amid concerns around the discovery of two cases of the new Omicron variant in the country a day earlier.

The S&P Sensex surged 262.86 points to 58,724.15 in opening deals while the Nifty 50 rose 68.45 points to 17,470.10.

On the Sensex pack, L&T, Infosys, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank were the top contributors in the early deals.

(with inputs from agencies)