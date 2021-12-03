scorecardresearch
Friday, December 03, 2021
Market Live Updates: Sensex up over 250 points in early trade, Nifty above 17,450-mark

Share Market, Stock Market Live Updates: Catch all the LIVE updates related to stocks, shares, currency and commodity markets here.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: December 3, 2021 10:14:55 am
Bombay Stock Exchange building. (Express archive photo)

Share/Stock Live Updates: The frontline equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened marginally higher on Friday aided by information technology (IT), banking and energy stocks amid concerns around the discovery of two cases of the new Omicron variant in the country a day earlier.

The S&P Sensex surged 262.86 points to 58,724.15 in opening deals while the Nifty 50 rose 68.45 points to 17,470.10.

On the Sensex pack, L&T, Infosys, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank were the top contributors in the early deals.

(with inputs from agencies)

Live Blog

Stocks, BSE Sensex, NSE Nifty, Crude oil prices, gold, silver prices, commodity market and money markets LIVE updates:

10:14 (IST)03 Dec 2021
RCap referred to NCLT, Reliance Power defaults

Even as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday referred Reliance Capital Ltd to the Mumbai Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), another Anil Ambani group firm, Reliance Power, said it defaulted on interest payment to 2 banks.

“The Reserve Bank has today (2 December) filed an application for initiation of corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) against Reliance Capital,” the RBI said in a statement. Click here to read

10:08 (IST)03 Dec 2021
Explained: What market balancing act by domestic institutions signals

Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have emerged as a bulwark against foreign investors, which comes as a reassurance for retail investors in India. When global markets witnessed a sell-off last week and foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) pulled out a net of Rs 30,255 crore ($4 billion) over eight trading sessions, DIIs counter-balanced this by emerging as net investors. The lesson: long-term retail investors should follow domestic institutions and continue with their investments. Click here to read

09:54 (IST)03 Dec 2021
Global market update

Stocks fell on Friday after Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi said it would delist in New York, renewing concern about U.S.-China tensions and tech regulation, while oil headed for a sixth consecutive weekly drop on Omicron and rate hike worries.

S&P 500 futures fell about 0.5%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng dropped 1.3%, dragged by big tech names. MSCI's index of Asia shares outside Japan fell 0.7%.

(Reuters)

09:49 (IST)03 Dec 2021
Equity market at open

Sensex surges 262.86 pts to 58,724.15 in opening session; Nifty rises 68.45 pts to 17,470.10.

(PTI)

The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) extended their bull run for the second consecutive day and settled over 1 per cent higher on Thursday aided by a rally in the shares of information technology (IT), metals, fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) and auto mobiles despite largely negative cues from global peers amid fears about the new Omicron variant.

The S&P BSE Sensex surged 776.50 points (1.35 per cent) to end at 58,461.29 while the Nifty 50 climbed 234.75 points (1.37 per cent) to settle at 17,401.65.

