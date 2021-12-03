Market Live Updates: Sensex up over 250 points in early trade, Nifty above 17,450-mark

Share/Stock Live Updates: The frontline equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened marginally higher on Friday aided by information technology (IT), banking and energy stocks amid concerns around the discovery of two cases of the new Omicron variant in the country a day earlier.
The S&P Sensex surged 262.86 points to 58,724.15 in opening deals while the Nifty 50 rose 68.45 points to 17,470.10.
On the Sensex pack, L&T, Infosys, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank were the top contributors in the early deals.
Even as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday referred Reliance Capital Ltd to the Mumbai Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), another Anil Ambani group firm, Reliance Power, said it defaulted on interest payment to 2 banks.
“The Reserve Bank has today (2 December) filed an application for initiation of corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) against Reliance Capital,” the RBI said in a statement. Click here to read
Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have emerged as a bulwark against foreign investors, which comes as a reassurance for retail investors in India. When global markets witnessed a sell-off last week and foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) pulled out a net of Rs 30,255 crore ($4 billion) over eight trading sessions, DIIs counter-balanced this by emerging as net investors. The lesson: long-term retail investors should follow domestic institutions and continue with their investments. Click here to read
Stocks fell on Friday after Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi said it would delist in New York, renewing concern about U.S.-China tensions and tech regulation, while oil headed for a sixth consecutive weekly drop on Omicron and rate hike worries.
S&P 500 futures fell about 0.5%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng dropped 1.3%, dragged by big tech names. MSCI's index of Asia shares outside Japan fell 0.7%.
