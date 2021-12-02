Market Live Updates: Sensex rises 200 points in early deals, Nifty above 17,200-mark; Pharma, autos, FMCGs rise

Share/Stock Live Updates: The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened marginally higher on Thursday as gains in autos, pharma and FMCG stocks were capped by fears about the new Omicron coronavirus variant.
The S&P BSE Sensex jumped 214.43 points to 57,899.22 in the opening deals while the Nifty 50 rose 53.95 points to 17,220.85.
Power Grid, M&M, Titan, HDFC, NTPC and Asian Paints were the top gainers in the early trade on the BSE benchmark. On the other hand, L&T, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Tata Steel and SBI were among the laggards.
Among sectors, the Nifty Pharma was up around 0.75 per cent led by Laurus Labs and Strides Pharma Science. The Nifty FMCG index too was up over 0.5 per cent aided by Britannia Industries and ITC. The Nifty Auto index inched 0.5 per cent higher driven by M&M and Amara Raja Batteries.
(with inputs from agencies)
Housing prices are picking up gradually across India if the latest home price index calculated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is any indication. While housing prices in Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai rose in the September quarter of FY2021-22, Delhi and Bengaluru showed a decline during the period.
The RBI’s All-India HPI recorded 2.6 per cent growth (year-on-year) in the September quarter of 2021-22 as compared with 2.0 per cent growth in the previous quarter and 1.1 per cent a year ago, the RBI said. In absolute terms, on a sequential basis, the all-India index declined to 285.7 in Q2 of FY22 from 287 in the first quarter and 278.5 in the Q2 of last year. Click here to read
Asian shares edged higher in choppy trading on Thursday, helped by advances in Chinese real estate shares, though fears about the Omicron variant of the new coronavirus capped gains regionally.
Also weighing on share markets were remarks from Fed Chair Jerome Powell reiterating that he and fellow policymakers will consider a faster wind-down to the Fed's bond-buying programme, a move widely seen as opening the door to earlier interest rates hikes.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan advanced 0.2%, boosted by Chinese blue chips up 0.25% and Hong Kong up 0.2%.
An index of Hong Kong listed mainland developers rose 2% after news late Wednesday that Chinese developers plan to sell bonds in China to raise a combined 18 billion yuan ($2.83 billion), evidence Beijing is marginally easing liquidity strains on the cash-strapped sector.
However, Japan's Nikkei lost 0.6%, and all three main Wall Street benchmarks fell more than 1% overnight as a global rally petered out as news about the Omicron variant of the coronavirus turned negative.
(Reuters)
Sensex jumps 214.43 pts to 57,899.22 in opening trade; Nifty rises 53.95 pts to 17,220.85.
(PTI)