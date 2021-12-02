Market Live Updates: Sensex rises 200 points in early deals, Nifty above 17,200-mark; Pharma, autos, FMCGs rise

Share/Stock Live Updates: The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened marginally higher on Thursday as gains in autos, pharma and FMCG stocks were capped by fears about the new Omicron coronavirus variant.

The S&P BSE Sensex jumped 214.43 points to 57,899.22 in the opening deals while the Nifty 50 rose 53.95 points to 17,220.85.

Power Grid, M&M, Titan, HDFC, NTPC and Asian Paints were the top gainers in the early trade on the BSE benchmark. On the other hand, L&T, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Tata Steel and SBI were among the laggards.

Among sectors, the Nifty Pharma was up around 0.75 per cent led by Laurus Labs and Strides Pharma Science. The Nifty FMCG index too was up over 0.5 per cent aided by Britannia Industries and ITC. The Nifty Auto index inched 0.5 per cent higher driven by M&M and Amara Raja Batteries.