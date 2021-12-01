Market Live Updates: Sensex surges over 600 points in early deals, Nifty inches close 17,200-mark

Share/Stock Live Updates: The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened over 1 per cent higher on Wednesday led by gains in information technology (IT), banking and financial stocks.
The S&P BSE Sensex jumped 612.66 points to 57,677.53 in opening deals, while the Nifty 50 surged 207.80 points to 17,191.00.
HDFC, Infosys, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, Tata Consultancy Services were among the top contributors during the early deals on the Sensex.
(with inputs from agencies)
The Indian economy clocked a healthy growth rate of 8.4 per cent in July-September, the second quarter of financial year 2021-22, primarily on the back of a low base but aided by increased vaccination and an uptick in agriculture, public administration and defence services sectors, data released Tuesday by the National Statistical Office showed.
The RBI had projected a growth rate of 7.9 per cent in Q2 this year. Click here to read
Asian shares were mixed Wednesday amid nervous trading due to worries over the newest coronavirus variant.
Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 was up 0.8per cent in morning trading to 28,062.99, after gyrating earlier in the session. South Korea's Kospi jumped 1.1per cent to 2,869.67. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 dipped 0.4per cent to 7,229.40. Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 1.3per cent to 23,787.71, while the Shanghai Composite was little changed, inching down less than 0.1per cent to 3,563.03.
The detection of the omicron variant in Japan, as well as Brazil, announced Tuesday, has raised fears that further measures to contain infections would squelch tourism and other economic activity. Experts say it may take weeks before they know more details about whether the omicron variant causes serious illness.
(AP)
Sensex jumps 612.66 pts to 57,677.53 in opening session; Nifty surges 207.80 pts to 17,191.00.
(PTI)