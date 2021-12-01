scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, December 01, 2021
MUST READ
Live now

Market Live Updates: Sensex surges over 600 points in early deals, Nifty inches close 17,200-mark

Share Market, Stock Market Live Updates: Catch all the LIVE updates related to stocks, shares, currency and commodity markets here.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: December 1, 2021 10:05:51 am
Bombay Stock Exchange building. (Express archive photo)

Share/Stock Live Updates: The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened over 1 per cent higher on Wednesday led by gains in information technology (IT), banking and financial stocks.

The S&P BSE Sensex jumped 612.66 points to 57,677.53 in opening deals, while the Nifty 50 surged 207.80 points to 17,191.00.

HDFC, Infosys, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, Tata Consultancy Services were among the top contributors during the early deals on the Sensex.

(with inputs from agencies)

Live Blog

Stocks, BSE Sensex, NSE Nifty, Crude oil prices, gold, silver prices, commodity market and money markets LIVE updates:

10:05 (IST)01 Dec 2021
Riding consumption and farm uptick, economy grows at 8.4% in second quarter

The Indian economy clocked a healthy growth rate of 8.4 per cent in July-September, the second quarter of financial year 2021-22, primarily on the back of a low base but aided by increased vaccination and an uptick in agriculture, public administration and defence services sectors, data released Tuesday by the National Statistical Office showed.

The RBI had projected a growth rate of 7.9 per cent in Q2 this year. Click here to read

10:00 (IST)01 Dec 2021
Global market update

Asian shares were mixed Wednesday amid nervous trading due to worries over the newest coronavirus variant.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 was up 0.8per cent in morning trading to 28,062.99, after gyrating earlier in the session. South Korea's Kospi jumped 1.1per cent to 2,869.67. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 dipped 0.4per cent to 7,229.40. Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 1.3per cent to 23,787.71, while the Shanghai Composite was little changed, inching down less than 0.1per cent to 3,563.03.

The detection of the omicron variant in Japan, as well as Brazil, announced Tuesday, has raised fears that further measures to contain infections would squelch tourism and other economic activity. Experts say it may take weeks before they know more details about whether the omicron variant causes serious illness.

(AP)

09:55 (IST)01 Dec 2021
Equity market at open

Sensex jumps 612.66 pts to 57,677.53 in opening session; Nifty surges 207.80 pts to 17,191.00.

(PTI)

Equity indices surrendered early gains to close in the red on Tuesday, mirroring the nervousness in world markets about the impact of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus on global economic recovery. A depreciating rupee and unabated foreign fund outflows further weighed on sentiment, traders said.

After rallying over 900 points in intra-day trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex pared all gains to settle 195.71 points or 0.34 per cent lower at 57,064.87. Similarly, the NSE Nifty declined 70.75 points or 0.41 per cent to 16,983.20 -- closing below the 17,000-mark for the first time in three months.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd