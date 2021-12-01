Market Live Updates: Sensex surges over 600 points in early deals, Nifty inches close 17,200-mark

Global market update

Asian shares were mixed Wednesday amid nervous trading due to worries over the newest coronavirus variant.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 was up 0.8per cent in morning trading to 28,062.99, after gyrating earlier in the session. South Korea's Kospi jumped 1.1per cent to 2,869.67. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 dipped 0.4per cent to 7,229.40. Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 1.3per cent to 23,787.71, while the Shanghai Composite was little changed, inching down less than 0.1per cent to 3,563.03.

The detection of the omicron variant in Japan, as well as Brazil, announced Tuesday, has raised fears that further measures to contain infections would squelch tourism and other economic activity. Experts say it may take weeks before they know more details about whether the omicron variant causes serious illness.

(AP)