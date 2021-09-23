Market Live Updates: Sensex gains over 400 points in early trade, Nifty over 17,650-mark on global cues

Share/Stock Live Updates: The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened over 0.5 per cent higher on Thursday taking cues from the global market that rose after investors overlooked signs of a slightly hawkish tilt by the US Federal Reserve overnight.
The S&P BSE Sensex rallied 407.17 points to 59,334.50 in opening deals while the Nifty 50 surged 119.85 points to 17,666.50.
Gains on the Sensex during the early trade was being led by Axis Bank, State Bank of India (SBI), Bajaj Finserv, Tata Steel, NTPC and Reliance Industries (RIL).
Asian shares moved higher on Thursday, supported by some positive news from struggling developer China Evergrande Group, while the dollar held near a one-month top after the US Federal Reserve took a hawkish tilt overnight.
However, investors remained on edge about Evergrande's future, with a major test to come later on Thursday when $83.5 million in dollar-bond interest payments are due.
Evergrande's shares surged 23% on Thursday after a unit said on Wednesday, when the Hong Kong market was closed for a holiday, that it had "resolved" a coupon payment on an onshore bond.
The Hong Kong benchmark rose 1.6%, boosting MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan , which gained 0.64%
Elsewhere, Chinese blue chips gained 0.74%, Australia's benchmark rose 1.04%, and Korea's Kospi fell 0.6% after returning from a three-day break to catch up with global falls earlier in the week.
US stock futures, the S&P 500 e-minis, were up 0.31%.
