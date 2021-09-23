Market Live Updates: Sensex gains over 400 points in early trade, Nifty over 17,650-mark on global cues

Global market update

Asian shares moved higher on Thursday, supported by some positive news from struggling developer China Evergrande Group, while the dollar held near a one-month top after the US Federal Reserve took a hawkish tilt overnight.

However, investors remained on edge about Evergrande's future, with a major test to come later on Thursday when $83.5 million in dollar-bond interest payments are due.

Evergrande's shares surged 23% on Thursday after a unit said on Wednesday, when the Hong Kong market was closed for a holiday, that it had "resolved" a coupon payment on an onshore bond.

The Hong Kong benchmark rose 1.6%, boosting MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan , which gained 0.64%

Elsewhere, Chinese blue chips gained 0.74%, Australia's benchmark rose 1.04%, and Korea's Kospi fell 0.6% after returning from a three-day break to catch up with global falls earlier in the week.

US stock futures, the S&P 500 e-minis, were up 0.31%.

(Reuters)