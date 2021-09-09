Market LIVE Updates: Indices open lower, Sensex dips nearly 100 points, Nifty slips below 17,350-mark

Share/Stock Market LIVE Updates: The frontline equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened slightly negative on Thursday.
At 9:39 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 91.66 points (0.16 per cent) at 58,158.60, while the Nifty was at 17,318.25, down 35 points (0.20 per cent).
Nestle India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tata Steel and IndusInd Bank were among the top gainers in the early trade while Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra, Ultratech Cement, Bajaj Finance and HDFC Bank were the losers.
Asian shares dropped Thursday, while the dollar held firm, in line with a cautious global mood as investors worried about the combination of slowing global growth and the potential tapering of central bank stimulus.
The European Central Bank is particularly in focus, with analysts expecting it to announce a token step towards reducing
its emergency economic support later on Thursday.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan lost 1.04% while Japan's Nikkei dropped 0.38%. There were losses in Australia down 1.01%, Korea off 0.74%, and in Hong Kong which shed 1.17%, with tech names leading the declines there.
The Hang Seng Tech Index fell 2.44% in early trading, weighed by declines in Tencent Holdings down 3.7% and Netease Inc down over 7% after China's government on Wednesday summoned gaming firms to ensure they implement new rules for the sector.
Chinese blue chips were down 0.41% just after the bell, and US stock futures, the S&P 500 e-minis, were down 0.16%.
