Market Live Updates: Indices open flat, Sensex slips 40 points; PSU banks gain led by IOB

Share/Stock Live Updates: The benchmark equity indices on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE opened on a flat note on Thursday.

The S&P BSE Sensex slipped 40.49 points to 59,372.78 in the opening deals, while the Nifty 50 declined 12 points to 17,699.30.

On the Sensex pack, Power Grid, RIL, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HCL Tech, Maruti and Axis Bank were among the laggards in the early session while Tata Steel, NTPC, Dr Reddy’s, HUL, Asian Paints and L&T were among the gainers.

Among sectors, the Nifty PSU Bank index surged over 2 per cent in the early deals led by Indian Overseas Bank and Central Bank of India.

(with inputs from agencies)