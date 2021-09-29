Market Live Updates: Sensex falls 350 points, Nifty tests 17,650; Banks, autos slip

Share/Stock Live Updates: The topline equity indices on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE opened over 0.5 per cent lower on Wednesday amid a selloff in global markets.
The S&P BSE Sensex fell 385.15 points to 59,282.45 in opening deals, while the Nifty 50 slumpped 88.70 points to 17,659.90.
HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Maruti Suzuki India were among the biggest contributors to the loss in Sensex pack. On the other hand, Dr. Reddy’s Labs, Bharti Airtel, NTPC, Sun Pharma and RIL were among the gainers.
The initial public offering (IPO) of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC will open for subscription on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at a price band of Rs 695-712 per share. The offer will be available till Friday, October 1, 2021.
Through the offer, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC aims to raise Rs 2,768.25 crore. The IPO of up to 3.88 crore equity shares, constituting 13.50 per cent of the paid-up share capital of the company, comprises an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 28.51 lakh equity shares by Aditya Birla Capital and up to 3.6 crore equity shares by Sun Life AMC. Click here to read
Asian shares lost ground on Wednesday, tracking declines on Wall Street as investors fretted over economic uncertainties that caused a spike in U.S. benchmark bond yields and pushed the dollar to a more than 10-month high.
Higher yields and the strong dollar hurt Asian equities in early trading. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1.43% with Australia off 1.5%, and South Korea falling 2.06%.The Hong Kong benchmark shed 1.2% and Chinese blue chips were 1.1% lower.
Japan's Nikkei shed 2.35% hurt by the general mood as the country's ruling party votes for a new leader who will almost certainly become the next prime minister ahead of a general election due in weeks.
Overnight, all three major U.S. stock indexes slid nearly 2% or more, with interest rate sensitive tech and tech-adjacent stocks worst hit by the surging yields. It was the S&P 500 index's biggest one-day percentage drop since May, and the Nasdaq's largest since March, but U.S. stock futures, the S&P 500 e-minis, were up 0.25% in Asian hours.
