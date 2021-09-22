Market Live Updates: Indices open a tad higher, Zee jumps 10% on merger deal with Sony India

Global market update

Stocks found support and US futures lifted in relief on Wednesday after teetering developer China Evergrande said it would pay some bond interest due on Thursday, allaying fears of an imminent and messy collapse that had spooked investors.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.3% lower mid-morning. Japan's Nikkei fell 0.6%, while Australian shares rose 0.7%. Hong Kong markets were closed for a holiday.

S&P 500 futures reversed an early loss to trade slightly higher after Evergrande pledged to pay the scheduled coupon on a yuan bond that is due on Thursday.

(Reuters)