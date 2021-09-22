Market Live Updates: Indices open a tad higher, Zee jumps 10% on merger deal with Sony India

Share/Stock Live Updates: The frontline equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened marginally higher on Wednesday.
The S&P BSE Sensex advanced 73.26 points to 59,078.53 in opening deals while the Nifty 50 inched 23.60 points higher to 17,585.60.
Among individual stocks, shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) hit the upper circuit of 10 per cent on opening deals after its board gave in-principle approval for its merger with Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI).
(with inputs from agencies)
Stocks found support and US futures lifted in relief on Wednesday after teetering developer China Evergrande said it would pay some bond interest due on Thursday, allaying fears of an imminent and messy collapse that had spooked investors.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.3% lower mid-morning. Japan's Nikkei fell 0.6%, while Australian shares rose 0.7%. Hong Kong markets were closed for a holiday.
S&P 500 futures reversed an early loss to trade slightly higher after Evergrande pledged to pay the scheduled coupon on a yuan bond that is due on Thursday.
(Reuters)
(PTI)