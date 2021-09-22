scorecardresearch
Wednesday, September 22, 2021
Market Live Updates: Indices open a tad higher, Zee jumps 10% on merger deal with Sony India

Share Market, Stock Market Live Updates: Catch all the LIVE updates related to stocks, shares, currency and commodity markets here.

Updated: September 22, 2021 9:54:50 am
Share/Stock Live Updates: The frontline equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened marginally higher on Wednesday.

The S&P BSE Sensex advanced 73.26 points to 59,078.53 in opening deals while the Nifty 50 inched 23.60 points higher to 17,585.60.

Among individual stocks, shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) hit the upper circuit of 10 per cent on opening deals after its board gave in-principle approval for its merger with Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI).

09:54 (IST)22 Sep 2021
Global market update

Stocks found support and US futures lifted in relief on Wednesday after teetering developer China Evergrande said it would pay some bond interest due on Thursday, allaying fears of an imminent and messy collapse that had spooked investors.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.3% lower mid-morning. Japan's Nikkei fell 0.6%, while Australian shares rose 0.7%. Hong Kong markets were closed for a holiday.

S&P 500 futures reversed an early loss to trade slightly higher after Evergrande pledged to pay the scheduled coupon on a yuan bond that is due on Thursday.

09:48 (IST)22 Sep 2021
Zee Entertainment Enterprises surges 10% in opening trade

Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) hit the upper circuit of 10 per cent on opening deals after its board gave in-principle approval for its merger with Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI).

09:38 (IST)22 Sep 2021
Equity markets at open

Sensex advances 73.26 pts to 59,078.53 in opening session; Nifty inches 23.60 pts higher to 17,585.60.

On Tuesday, the benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) had ended nearly 1 per cent higher after trading on a volatile note for the most part of the session amid gains in realty, metals and information technology (IT) stocks.

The S&P BSE Sensex surged 514.34 points (0.88 per cent) to reclaim the 59,000-level mark and settle at 59,005.27, while the Nifty 50 ended at 17,562.00, up 165.10 points (0.95 per cent).

