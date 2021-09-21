Market Live Updates: Sensex rises over 250 points in early trade, Nifty up over 17,450-mark; IT, metals, FMCG stocks gain

Share/Stock Live Updates: The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) climbed nearly 0.5 per cent during the early trade on Tuesday led by buying in information technology (IT), metals and fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) stocks.

The S&P BSE Sensex surged 264.5 points to 58,755.43 in opening deals, while the Nifty 50 advanced 80.85 points to 17,477.75.

HUL, HCL Tech, Asian Paints, Ultratech, Titan and IndusInd Bank were among the gainers on the Sensex pack in the early trade Tuesday. On the other hand, Maruti, Bajaj Auto, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank were among the losers.

Among sectors, the Nifty IT was trading over 0.5 per cent led by HCL Tech, MindTree and LTI. The Nifty FMCG too was up 0.5 per cent aided by Varun Beverages, Emami and HUL. Nifty Metal too rose over 0.5 per cent led by NALCO, Coal India and JSW Steel.

(with inputs from agencies)