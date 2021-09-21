Market Live Updates: Sensex rises over 250 points in early trade, Nifty up over 17,450-mark; IT, metals, FMCG stocks gain

Share/Stock Live Updates: The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) climbed nearly 0.5 per cent during the early trade on Tuesday led by buying in information technology (IT), metals and fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) stocks.
The S&P BSE Sensex surged 264.5 points to 58,755.43 in opening deals, while the Nifty 50 advanced 80.85 points to 17,477.75.
HUL, HCL Tech, Asian Paints, Ultratech, Titan and IndusInd Bank were among the gainers on the Sensex pack in the early trade Tuesday. On the other hand, Maruti, Bajaj Auto, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank were among the losers.
Among sectors, the Nifty IT was trading over 0.5 per cent led by HCL Tech, MindTree and LTI. The Nifty FMCG too was up 0.5 per cent aided by Varun Beverages, Emami and HUL. Nifty Metal too rose over 0.5 per cent led by NALCO, Coal India and JSW Steel.
(with inputs from agencies)
The Indian rupee appreciated 15 paise to 73.59 against the US dollar in opening trade on Tuesday, tracking the weakness of the American currency in the overseas market.
At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 73.74 against the dollar, then edged higher to 73.59, up 15 paise over its previous close.
On Monday, the rupee had settled at 73.74 against the US dollar.
(PTI)
Petrol and diesel prices continued to remain steady across the country for the 16th successive day on Tuesday, September 21, 2021. The prices of the key auto fuels were last revised on September 5 when petrol and diesel prices were cut by 15 paise per litre each in the national capital.
The price of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 101.19 per litre while that of diesel is at Rs 88.62. In Mumbai, petrol currently costs Rs 107.26, while diesel is retailing at Rs 96.19, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed. Click here to read
Global stock markets grappled with contagion fears on Tuesday, sparked by troubles at China Evergrande as growing risks the property giant could default on its massive debt pile prompted investors to flee riskier assets.
Asian markets were jittery in volumes thinned by public holidays in China, Taiwan and South Korea. The Hang Seng recovered from an early drop to trade near flat as financials and property firms bounced, while Japan's Nikkei returned from a market holiday with a drop of almost 2%.
S&P 500 futures rose 0.3% following the index's biggest fall in two months overnight and the Chinese yuan rebounded in offshore trade to recover Monday losses.
Markets in mainland China and Taiwan were still closed on Tuesday while Korean markets remain shut through Wednesday.
(Reuters)
(PTI)