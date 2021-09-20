Market Live Updates: Sensex and Nifty slip in opening deals amid global weakness; metals, auto stocks fall

Global market update

Asian shares slid and the dollar held firm on Monday ahead of a week packed with no less than a dozen central bank meetings, highlighted by the Federal Reserve which is likely to take another step toward tapering.

Holidays in Japan, China and South Korea made for thin conditions, and politics added extra uncertainty with elections in Canada and Germany bookending the week.

Concerns about the health of China's economy and Beijing's crackdown on tech firms continues to haunt the region, with stocks in Hong Kong skidding more than 3% to their lowest in almost 11 months.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slid another 1.4%, after shedding 2.5% last week, with Australia down 1.5%.Japan's Nikkei was shut, but futures were 400 points below the Friday cash close.

(Reuters)