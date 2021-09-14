scorecardresearch
Tuesday, September 14, 2021
Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up over 150 points, Nifty above 17,400-mark; RIL, pvt banks gain

Share Market, Stock Market LIVE Updates: Catch all the LIVE updates related to stocks, shares, currency and commodity markets here.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: September 14, 2021 10:14:16 am
Bombay Stock Exchange building. (Express archive photo)

Share/Stock Market LIVE Updates: The frontline equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange opened higher on Tuesday.

The S&P BSE Sensex jumped 186.98 points to 58,364.74 in the opening deals and the Nifty 50 surged 54.65 points to 17,409.95.

Reliance Industries (RIL) was the top contributor to the Sensex in the early trade along with private sector lenders ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

(with inputs from agencies)

Live Blog

Stocks, BSE Sensex, NSE Nifty, Crude oil prices, gold, silver prices, commodity market and money markets LIVE updates:

10:14 (IST)14 Sep 2021
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre makes a tepid debut

Shares of Vijaya Diagnostic Centre got listed with 1.7 per cent gains on the NSE. The scrip opened at Rs 540 apiece against an issue price of Rs 531.

Source: NSE
10:10 (IST)14 Sep 2021
Ami Organics makes a strong debut

Ami Organics shares list at 49% on NSE. The scrip got listed at Rs 910 apiece against an issue price of Rs 610.

Source: NSE
09:50 (IST)14 Sep 2021
Global market update

Asia's share markets were mixed and the dollar held steady on Tuesday, with investors awaiting US inflation data for more clues on when the Federal Reserve will taper stimulus.

China's tightening grip on its technology companies and a widening liquidity crisis for the country's most indebted developer continued to keep investors on edge in early trade.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.13%.

Australia's S&P/ASX200 fell 0.31% to 7,400.8, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index dipped into negative territory.

China's blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.2% and Tokyo's Nikkei traded 0.72% higher.

(Reuters)

09:47 (IST)14 Sep 2021
Equity markets at open

Sensex jumps 186.98 pts to 58,364.74 in opening session; Nifty surges 54.65 pts to 17,409.95.

(PTI)

On Monday, the benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) ended marginally lower weighed by market heavyweight Reliance Industries (RIL) and ICICI Bank.

The S&P BSE Sensex fell 127.31 points (0.22 per cent) to end at 58,177.76, while the Nifty 50 slipped 13.95 points (0.08 per cent) to settle at 17,355.30.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
