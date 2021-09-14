Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up over 150 points, Nifty above 17,400-mark; RIL, pvt banks gain

Global market update

Asia's share markets were mixed and the dollar held steady on Tuesday, with investors awaiting US inflation data for more clues on when the Federal Reserve will taper stimulus.

China's tightening grip on its technology companies and a widening liquidity crisis for the country's most indebted developer continued to keep investors on edge in early trade.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.13%.

Australia's S&P/ASX200 fell 0.31% to 7,400.8, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index dipped into negative territory.

China's blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.2% and Tokyo's Nikkei traded 0.72% higher.

(Reuters)