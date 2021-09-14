Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up over 150 points, Nifty above 17,400-mark; RIL, pvt banks gain

Share/Stock Market LIVE Updates: The frontline equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange opened higher on Tuesday.
The S&P BSE Sensex jumped 186.98 points to 58,364.74 in the opening deals and the Nifty 50 surged 54.65 points to 17,409.95.
Reliance Industries (RIL) was the top contributor to the Sensex in the early trade along with private sector lenders ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank.
Shares of Vijaya Diagnostic Centre got listed with 1.7 per cent gains on the NSE. The scrip opened at Rs 540 apiece against an issue price of Rs 531.
Ami Organics shares list at 49% on NSE. The scrip got listed at Rs 910 apiece against an issue price of Rs 610.
Asia's share markets were mixed and the dollar held steady on Tuesday, with investors awaiting US inflation data for more clues on when the Federal Reserve will taper stimulus.
China's tightening grip on its technology companies and a widening liquidity crisis for the country's most indebted developer continued to keep investors on edge in early trade.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.13%.
Australia's S&P/ASX200 fell 0.31% to 7,400.8, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index dipped into negative territory.
China's blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.2% and Tokyo's Nikkei traded 0.72% higher.
